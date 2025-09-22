Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts San Francisco, many feel strong tremors

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolted the San Francisco area on Monday, with many people reportedly feeling a sharp shake, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). San Francisco earthquake: There were no immediate reports of injuries or any significant damage.(Pixabay/Representative)

The earthquake struck at a depth of 7.8 kilometres shortly before 3 am PDT and was centered in Berkeley, according to USGS data.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or any significant damage.

According to San Francisco Chronicle, many phones received an alert over the earthquake, tremors of which were strong enough to topple toothbrushes and scare pets.

Taking to social media, locals posted they felt their homes shake.

“Our calls are coming in from San Francisco and the East Bay and all over,” Associated Press quoted KTVU-TV anchor Dave Clark as saying in a video from the newsroom. “Things were shaking in our newsroom. ... It caught everyone off guard.”

On Friday, a strong earthquake in Russia's far eastern Kamchatka region prompted a series of tsunami warnings.

While waves reached the shore, there were no reports of damage.

The USGS said the quake was measured at a magnitude of 7.8 and at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). It said a series of aftershocks followed, measuring up to 5.8.

Russia's emergencies ministry said the quake had a magnitude of 7.2, but later revised that figure up to 7.8.

Governor Vladimir Solodov informed of placing all emergency services on a state of high readiness, but also added that no damage had been reported.

A tsunami warning was issued for the eastern shore of the peninsula, which extends to the Bering Sea and Pacific Ocean.