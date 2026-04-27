East Austin shooting: Multiple injuries reported at East 12th Street; scary videos emerge, first details on suspect

A shooting at the 2000 block of East 12th Street in East Austin, Texas, has reportedly resulted in multiple injuries, as per CBS Austin. The incident took place on Sunday and the Austin Police Department is on the case.

A shooting in East Austin reportedly left many injured. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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As per officials, they responded to a shooting with multiple shots fired. Currently, there is no threat to the public and it is not an active shooter situation, officials said, as per reports.

What to know about the suspect?

The suspect is believed to have fled in a vehicle and though not much else was shared, reports indicated that investigators are following a lead with the hope of identifying the suspect.

Police are unsure of the number of victims or the extent of injuries, as per reports. “Multiple people were injured after a shooting in east Austin on Sunday night, according to the Austin Police Department,” a local reporter added on Facebook.

They shared a video where massive police presence could be seen.

East Austin shooting videos

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{{^usCountry}} Another video was shared on X with the claim that there were ‘multiple casualties’. However, this has not been confirmed by authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video was shared on X with the claim that there were ‘multiple casualties’. However, this has not been confirmed by authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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The Austin Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter. One person, meanwhile, shared a snippet showing the map location of where the shooting went down.

East Austin shooting: Reactions

Several people also reacted to the news of the shooting in East Austin. “Tragic breaking news from East Austin,” one commented. “Thoughts and prayers with the victims, families, and first responders. Stay safe out there,” they added.

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“Prayers for the innocent,” remarked another. A third person shared the video on X and wrote “Numerous emergency crews are actively on the scene in East Austin, Texas, following reports of a large-scale shooting & have confirmed multiple casualties, and the suspect is believed to have fled the area, prompting an active search. This remains a rapidly developing situation.”

“Residents are urged to avoid the location while law enforcement responds. This is a rapidly developing situation. Stay safe, Austin. Praying for the victims and first responders,” an individual further added, reacting to the news.

(This story is being updated)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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