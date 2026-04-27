East Austin shooting: Multiple injuries reported at East 12th Street; scary videos emerge, first details on suspect

A shooting at the 2000 block of East 12th Street in East Austin, Texas, has reportedly resulted in multiple injuries, as per CBS Austin. The incident took place on Sunday and the Austin Police Department is on the case. A shooting in East Austin reportedly left many injured. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

As per officials, they responded to a shooting with multiple shots fired. Currently, there is no threat to the public and it is not an active shooter situation, officials said, as per reports.

What to know about the suspect? The suspect is believed to have fled in a vehicle and though not much else was shared, reports indicated that investigators are following a lead with the hope of identifying the suspect.

Police are unsure of the number of victims or the extent of injuries, as per reports. “Multiple people were injured after a shooting in east Austin on Sunday night, according to the Austin Police Department,” a local reporter added on Facebook.

They shared a video where massive police presence could be seen.