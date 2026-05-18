East Boston fire videos: What's happening near Logan airport? Multi-building blaze on Princeton St; watch

A multi-building fire erupted on Princeton Street near Logan Airport in East Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon. At least three buildings are reportedly involved in the fire, which has now been raised to a 4-alarm situation.

Representational.(Unsplash)

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Smoke from the fire was visible across the Boston metropolitan area, including the Logan Airport. It is unclear if there have been any injuries.

Videos of the blaze surfaced on social media. Here's a video of the fire shared by a Boston resident on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The Boston Fire Department said in an update that the fire started at a residential building on 263 Princeton Street in East Boston around 6pm Sunday. The fire subsequently spread to two other buildings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Boston Fire Department said in an update that the fire started at a residential building on 263 Princeton Street in East Boston around 6pm Sunday. The fire subsequently spread to two other buildings. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a later update, the Boston FD confirmed that a total of six houses were "knocked down" after the "heavy fire." Three of them were on Princeton Street and three on Saratoga Street. The department shared photos of the charred houses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a later update, the Boston FD confirmed that a total of six houses were "knocked down" after the "heavy fire." Three of them were on Princeton Street and three on Saratoga Street. The department shared photos of the charred houses. {{/usCountry}}

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This story is being updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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