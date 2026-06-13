EastLake Community Church tent collapse videos: Watch shocking moment from Moneta, Virginia amid multiple injuries

A tent collapse at the EastLake Community Church in Moneta, Virginia, on Friday, left multiple people injured. Moneta is a census-designated place in southern Bedford County.

Aftermath of the tent collapse at EastLake Community Church in Moneta, Virginia.(Facebook/Don Shire)

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EastLake Community Church said in a statement “During our service tonight, a severe weather incident caused a failure of an outdoor tent. First responders are on site providing care to those in need. We would appreciate your prayers and your patience as we navigate this situation. We are trusting in the Lord for his care, strength, and help.”

Reacting to the news of the tent collapse Congressman Morgan Griffith of Virginia said on X “The entire Ninth District is praying for Bedford County after a tent collapse during an outdoor service at EastLake Community Church. I will continue monitoring this situation as details are made public.”

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Senator Mark Peak said “I am saddened to hear of the tragedy at EastLake Community Church this evening. As details continue to emerge, please join me in praying for the church family, first responders, and everyone impacted. Our thoughts are with the entire Bedford community during this difficult time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Senator Mark Peak said “I am saddened to hear of the tragedy at EastLake Community Church this evening. As details continue to emerge, please join me in praying for the church family, first responders, and everyone impacted. Our thoughts are with the entire Bedford community during this difficult time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the status of those injured remains unknown for now, chilling photos and videos show the moment of the tent collapse. EastLake Church: Visuals show moment of tent collapse {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the status of those injured remains unknown for now, chilling photos and videos show the moment of the tent collapse. EastLake Church: Visuals show moment of tent collapse {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several photos and videos emerged showing the tent collapse incident and its aftermath. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several photos and videos emerged showing the tent collapse incident and its aftermath. {{/usCountry}}

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One picture was shared by a news aggregator page on X, which showed emergency responders on scene. “Several people injured in structural collapse at Eastlake Community Church in Moneta, Virginia, locals say,” it noted.

Another photo shared showed several first responders gathered at the spot.

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A person also shared a photo of the scene of the tent collapse as seen from a distance. “Many have you have seen this already but please pray for EastLake Community Church. On the third night of the 20th anniversary celebration under a very large tent with 1200 seats a powerful gust of wind hit mid-service blew the tent away. We were sitting near one of the poles, but are safe. You could sense that it was coming but nothing we could do. There were many injuries and at least one fatality at this point. Trusting God for his grace. Pray for Troy Keaton, the families affected, and this congregation— that God will redeem this tragedy for His glory,” the individual wrote.

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They also shared a video saying a rainbow had appeared where the tent had collapsed at the EastLake Community Church.

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Meanwhile, another person shared a video showing people tending to the injured and clearing the area after the tent collapse in Moneta.

“Pray for our church, Eastlake Community Church. Kathy and I along with about 700 others were attending special services under a giant tent. We were singing when a strong wind hit the tent, ripping out the stakes. It flew over our heads as the huge poles came crashing around us. It was a horrible tragedy. There are fatalities and several are injured. Please pray for our pastor, the families of those that passed, those injured and all those trying to work through this traumatic event. This happened tonight, Friday at about 7:00,” they wrote, while also sharing photos of the aftermath.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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