EastLake Community Church tent collapse videos: Watch shocking moment from Moneta, Virginia amid multiple injuries
Congressman Morgan Griffith of Virginia issued a statement after multiple injuries were reported when a tent collapsed at EastLake Community Church on Friday.
A tent collapse at the EastLake Community Church in Moneta, Virginia, on Friday, left multiple people injured. Moneta is a census-designated place in southern Bedford County.
EastLake Community Church said in a statement “During our service tonight, a severe weather incident caused a failure of an outdoor tent. First responders are on site providing care to those in need. We would appreciate your prayers and your patience as we navigate this situation. We are trusting in the Lord for his care, strength, and help.”
Reacting to the news of the tent collapse Congressman Morgan Griffith of Virginia said on X “The entire Ninth District is praying for Bedford County after a tent collapse during an outdoor service at EastLake Community Church. I will continue monitoring this situation as details are made public.”
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Meanwhile, Senator Mark Peak said “I am saddened to hear of the tragedy at EastLake Community Church this evening. As details continue to emerge, please join me in praying for the church family, first responders, and everyone impacted. Our thoughts are with the entire Bedford community during this difficult time.”{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, Senator Mark Peak said “I am saddened to hear of the tragedy at EastLake Community Church this evening. As details continue to emerge, please join me in praying for the church family, first responders, and everyone impacted. Our thoughts are with the entire Bedford community during this difficult time.”{{/usCountry}}
While the status of those injured remains unknown for now, chilling photos and videos show the moment of the tent collapse.
EastLake Church: Visuals show moment of tent collapse{{/usCountry}}
While the status of those injured remains unknown for now, chilling photos and videos show the moment of the tent collapse.
EastLake Church: Visuals show moment of tent collapse{{/usCountry}}
Several photos and videos emerged showing the tent collapse incident and its aftermath.{{/usCountry}}
Several photos and videos emerged showing the tent collapse incident and its aftermath.{{/usCountry}}
One picture was shared by a news aggregator page on X, which showed emergency responders on scene. “Several people injured in structural collapse at Eastlake Community Church in Moneta, Virginia, locals say,” it noted.
Another photo shared showed several first responders gathered at the spot.
A person also shared a photo of the scene of the tent collapse as seen from a distance. “Many have you have seen this already but please pray for EastLake Community Church. On the third night of the 20th anniversary celebration under a very large tent with 1200 seats a powerful gust of wind hit mid-service blew the tent away. We were sitting near one of the poles, but are safe. You could sense that it was coming but nothing we could do. There were many injuries and at least one fatality at this point. Trusting God for his grace. Pray for Troy Keaton, the families affected, and this congregation— that God will redeem this tragedy for His glory,” the individual wrote.
They also shared a video saying a rainbow had appeared where the tent had collapsed at the EastLake Community Church.
Meanwhile, another person shared a video showing people tending to the injured and clearing the area after the tent collapse in Moneta.
“Pray for our church, Eastlake Community Church. Kathy and I along with about 700 others were attending special services under a giant tent. We were singing when a strong wind hit the tent, ripping out the stakes. It flew over our heads as the huge poles came crashing around us. It was a horrible tragedy. There are fatalities and several are injured. Please pray for our pastor, the families of those that passed, those injured and all those trying to work through this traumatic event. This happened tonight, Friday at about 7:00,” they wrote, while also sharing photos of the aftermath.