Elder Mark Bassett's cause of death: How did Latter-day Saint Leader die at 59?

" We are deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy who had been serving since April of 2016," the church said in a statement. “Elder Bassett passed away on May 11, 2026, as a result of a traumatic brain injury. He was with his family in St. George, Utah, when the incident occurred.”

Elder W. Mark Bassett , who served as a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, passed away on Monday, May 11, following a traumatic brain injury. The 59-year-old Church leader was with his family in St. George, Utah, at the time of the tragic event.

Who was William Mark Bassett? At the time of his passing, Bassett was in charge of the church's worldwide missionary initiatives during a time of significant expansion. Under his guidance, the Missionary Department reported record-breaking numbers of young individuals opting to serve, indicating a revitalized passion for the church's outreach efforts.

Just days prior to his death, on May 5, Bassett gave a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center. He encouraged missionaries to teach the doctrine of Christ and "invite everyone to come — and do everything you can to help them enter this beautiful gate which leads to eternal life." This message, recorded on video and widely disseminated, now serves as one of his last public testimonies.

William Mark Bassett was born on August 14, 1966, in Carmichael, California, to Edwina Acker and William Lynn Bassett. As the second of five siblings, he was raised in a home centered around the gospel, which highlighted faith through small, consistent experiences. He frequently acknowledged his parents for assisting him in establishing a personal foundation of belief.

Bassett's guidance in the Missionary Department aligned with notable advancements, such as the increased utilization of technology, service missions, and initiatives aimed at assisting truth seekers in discovering the "strait gate" to eternal life. He placed a strong emphasis on instructing fundamental doctrines and ordinances, including baptism and confirmation.

Following the announcement of his passing, church leaders, missionaries, and members worldwide honored Bassett's humility, kindness, and commitment to service.