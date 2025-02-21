Zero Day Review: Even Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett cannot save this slow, uninspiring political thriller

Netflix’s Zero Day has all the ingredients of a compelling political thriller—an intriguing premise, a star-studded cast led by Robert De Niro, and timely themes about cyber warfare and government distrust. Yet, instead of delivering a sharp, gripping narrative, the six-part series unfolds at a frustratingly sluggish pace, weighed down by an unfocused storyline and a lack of urgency. While De Niro’s involvement may draw viewers in, the show ultimately fails to justify his presence, offering little in terms of tension, depth, or originality. Rather than matching the intensity of Netflix’s better political thrillers like The Night Agent or embracing the self-aware absurdity of The Recruit, Zero Day finds itself stuck in a murky middle ground—too slow to be entertaining, too shallow to be thought-provoking, and too uninspired to leave a lasting impact. The series follows George Mullen, a former U.S. president played by Robert De Niro, who is called back into service after a devastating cyber-attack results in thousands of deaths.

The Good

The series follows George Mullen, a former U.S. president played by Robert De Niro, who is called back into service after a devastating cyber-attack results in thousands of deaths. Tasked with leading a commission to identify the hackers, Mullen is presented as a widely respected leader—the last president to command bipartisan support before choosing not to run for re-election following the tragic loss of his son. As the investigation unfolds, the story attempts to touch on a range of contemporary political issues, including the power of tech moguls, the spread of misinformation, and the erosion of civil liberties. However, it never commits to any of these ideas long enough to make a meaningful impact.

Angela Bassett portrays the current president who enlists Mullen, while Jesse Plemons plays his fiercely loyal aide. Connie Britton appears as his chief of staff, with whom he shares a complicated past, and Lizzie Caplan plays his estranged daughter. The supporting cast is rounded out by Matthew Modine as the Speaker of the House, Dan Stevens as a controversial media figure, and Gaby Hoffmann as a tech mogul reminiscent of Elon Musk. Despite the presence of such talented actors, none of the performances leave a lasting impression, largely because the script does not give them enough depth to work with.

The Bad

One of the show’s biggest flaws is its lack of narrative drive. Political thrillers thrive on intrigue and urgency, but this series moves at an unreasonably slow pace, bogged down by lengthy dialogue-heavy scenes that fail to advance the plot. While it attempts to tackle multiple pressing issues, these themes blend into a vague backdrop rather than forming a compelling story. The characterisation of Mullen is also inconsistent—at times portrayed as a revered statesman, at others as a problematic figure accused of abusing his authority. These contradictions are never meaningfully explored, making his arc feel unconvincing. While De Niro remains committed to the role, the writing does not provide the depth needed to make him an engaging protagonist.

The show also struggles with its tone. It aspires to be a serious and intelligent drama, yet lacks the tension and sharp storytelling found in stronger political thrillers. Unlike The Night Agent, which maintains a fast-paced and suspenseful narrative, Zero Day feels bloated and hesitant. Even its twists fail to make an impact, arriving with little setup and even less payoff. Visually, the dimly lit cinematography adds to the sluggishness, making the series feel as lifeless as its storytelling.

The Verdict

Ultimately, despite its promising premise and heavyweight cast, Zero Day fails to rise above mediocrity. Instead of delivering a tense and thought-provoking thriller, it meanders through a sluggish narrative, weighed down by half-baked ideas and lacklustre execution. While Robert De Niro brings a degree of gravitas to his role, even his presence cannot inject enough energy into a story that lacks momentum and coherence. With uninspired twists, a dull visual aesthetic, and an uneven script that never fully commits to its themes, the series ultimately feels like a missed opportunity. In a landscape filled with sharper, more engaging political thrillers, this series simply does not make a strong case for itself.