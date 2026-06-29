Electric Forest baby case: Michigan Police issue public appeal after newborn's body found at music festival

What was expected to be the closing day of Electric Forest 2026 instead turned into a scene of tragedy after a shocking discovery at the popular music festival.

Newborn’s body found in Electric Forest

Body of a newborn was found inside a portable toilet at the Electric Forest festival grounds in Rothbury, Michigan. (Electric Forest/X)

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Authorities said the body of a newborn was found Sunday inside a portable toilet at the festival grounds in Rothbury, Michigan.

Who discovered the body

According to The Detroit News, the discovery was made by an employee of a sanitation company while carrying out routine maintenance in the campground area.

Multiple outlets later confirmed the incident. WOOD-TV reported that sources had verified the body of an infant was found at the festival site.

It was also noted that Electric Forest, which attracts tens of thousands of attendees each year, contracts with state police to assist with security operations during the event.

State police appeals for assistance

Authorities have not yet determined the exact age of the infant, and investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the case.

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{{^usCountry}} State police have appealed to the public for assistance as the investigation continues. In a statement posted on X, the West Michigan post urged anyone with potentially relevant information to contact authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State police have appealed to the public for assistance as the investigation continues. In a statement posted on X, the West Michigan post urged anyone with potentially relevant information to contact authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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"If you were in the area and observed anything unusual, or if you have information you believe may be relevant, we encourage you to come forward," the statement said.

Electric Forest’s statement

Electric Forest organizers also addressed the incident in a message to attendees, expressing their grief over the tragedy and urging anyone with information to assist investigators.

"Forest Family, it causes us so much pain to have to share this difficult news with you. @michstatepolice continues to investigate this tragic event if you can assist in any way. HQ is heartbroken and knows that our Forest Family is as well."

There is currently no known danger to the public, though the investigation remains ongoing.

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The incident occurred during the four-day Electric Forest festival at Double JJ Ranch, a sold-out event known for featuring a wide lineup of EDM and DJ performers.

The festival opened on Thursday and was scheduled to conclude on Sunday evening.