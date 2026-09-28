Elizabeth Holmes posts strange message from jail ahead of documentary release: ‘I am fighting to…’

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, currently serving an 11-year prison sentence for fraudulent activities, shared an enigmatic post on X platform before her transfer to a halfway house facility and the forthcoming release of a documentary titled You Can See Everything, from Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim.

Elizabeth Holmes, currently serving 11 years for fraudulent activities, posted an update on X before transitioning to a halfway house. (X/Elizabeth Holmes)

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Holmes has maintained an active presence on X following her 2022 sentencing, with assistance from her social media management team. Her profile biography states “mostly my words, posted by others.” It now appears that the entrepreneur, convicted fraudster, and subject of documentary films will be personally authoring and publishing certain communications herself.

Elizabeth Holmes says ‘I was silenced for a long time’

In a post on X, she said she was "silenced for a long time ... and then imprisoned."

"I am fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life. I have now been imprisoned for 1,216 endless days and nights. During that time, as we fight for freedom, my loved ones have helped manage my account.

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{{^usCountry}} “Billy (her husband) is one of the people carrying that responsibility for me. He fights fiercely for me and our family. I love him beyond space and time. Starting now, all posts in my own words will be marked -EAH. Posts without that signature are from the team managing this account.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Billy (her husband) is one of the people carrying that responsibility for me. He fights fiercely for me and our family. I love him beyond space and time. Starting now, all posts in my own words will be marked -EAH. Posts without that signature are from the team managing this account.” {{/usCountry}}

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Elizabeth Holmes convicted on three counts

At her federal trial, Holmes was convicted on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, with the charges involving fourteen Theranos investors, among them Walgreens and Safeway.

The prosecution contended that Holmes orchestrated a deceptive scheme designed to persuade investors to contribute millions of dollars to her technology enterprise, which purported to transform the field of blood testing. Holmes received an initial sentence exceeding eleven years of imprisonment. However, in March, the presiding judge reduced her sentence by one year.

According to ABC News report, Holmes is scheduled for relocation to a residential reentry center located in the vicinity of Austin, Texas, during August 2027. The news organization said that Holmes' victims have been notified in advance regarding her anticipated transfer; however, she will be required to remain at the facility for a considerable duration. According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, her authorized discharge date is established as February 22, 2030.