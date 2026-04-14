Elko Regional Airport: Shooting reports spark lockdown, travelers panic; what we know so far

The Elko Police Department in Elko County, Nevada, confirmed that they are investigating a "crime scene" at the Elko Regional Airport on Monday. The airport is "currently closed to all traffic," the department stated.

Representational.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The confirmation came after reports of a shooting at the Elko Regional Airport sparked panic among travelers. Those at the airport shared on social media that an individual likely died from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds. However, the Elko PD are yet to confirm the details of the incident.

The update from the department read: “Police are investigating a crime scene at the Elko Airport. The airport is closed to all traffic at this time. We will update you when it is back open.”

This story is being updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON