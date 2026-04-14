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Elko Regional Airport: Shooting reports spark lockdown, travelers panic; what we know so far
Elko Police Department is probing a crime scene at Elko Regional Airport; airport closed amid unconfirmed shooting reports.
Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 02:50 am IST
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The Elko Police Department in Elko County, Nevada, confirmed that they are investigating a "crime scene" at the Elko Regional Airport on Monday. The airport is "currently closed to all traffic," the department stated.
The confirmation came after reports of a shooting at the Elko Regional Airport sparked panic among travelers. Those at the airport shared on social media that an individual likely died from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds. However, the Elko PD are yet to confirm the details of the incident.
The update from the department read: “Police are investigating a crime scene at the Elko Airport. The airport is closed to all traffic at this time. We will update you when it is back open.”
This story is being updated.
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