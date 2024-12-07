Menu Explore
Elon Musk expected in Paris ahead of Notre Dame re-opening: Report

AFP | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Dec 07, 2024 08:04 PM IST

Elon Musk, the world's richest man and one of Donald Trump's closest allies, is expected in Paris on Saturday.

Elon Musk, the world's richest man and one of Donald Trump's closest allies, is expected in Paris on Saturday ahead of a ceremony marking the re-opening of Notre Dame cathedral, an airport source said AFP.

Elon Musk is expected to land at around 3:20 pm (1420 GMT) at Le Bourget airport north of Paris.(via REUTERS)
Elon Musk is expected to land at around 3:20 pm (1420 GMT) at Le Bourget airport north of Paris.(via REUTERS)

Musk is expected to land at around 3:20 pm (1420 GMT) at Le Bourget airport north of Paris, which is frequently used by private jets, the source said, asking not be named because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
