Elon Musk mural vandalised with ‘Deny, Defend, Depose’ phrase, anarchist symbol on his face

Billionaire Elon Musk's mural has been vandalised in Texas amidst the general outrage about his involvement with the Donald Trump administration and its policies. Elon Musk's mural vandalised(X@SarahisCensored)

The phrase “Deny, Defend, Depose” and an anarchist symbol on Musk's face were used to smudge the mural outside of Los Elizondos.

The phrase “Deny, Defend, Depose” was associated with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The words were engraved on bullet shell casings at the fatal shooting site.

According to KRGV, no police report has been made regarding the vandalism and no arrest has been made as of Tuesday morning.

Musk facing backlash for his role in Trump govt

This incident occurs as Musk is being lambasted for his role in the Trump administration and the breakdown of USAID.

His expanding presence in government, according to his detractors, gives him undue power over policy. Opponents contend that he shapes important programs with little transparency and exercises authority meant for public officials.

While the specifics of Musk's new employment are yet unknown, the White House acknowledged that he has been assigned a government email and office space.

According to the White House, Musk, who is leading the DOGE department, is serving as a “special government employee”. Due to his designation, he can work for the federal government without getting salary or being full time worker, raising questions about his possible influence over policy. The task of Musk's department is to slash federal funding.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, “He has abided by all applicable federal laws,” but she was unsure about Musk's security clearance or if he had undergone a background check.

Musk's “special government employee” title permits him to work up to 130 days a year.

Musk's effigy hanged upside down in Milan's Piazzale Loreto

On January 21, Musk's effigy was hanged upside down in Milan's Piazzale Loreto, the same location where the body of Benito Mussolini, the fascist leader of Italy, was on display in 1945.

The demonstration followed criticism on the internet for Musk's hand gesture during President Trump's inauguration, which was likened to a Nazi salute.

Musk rejected backlash as a “tired” attack.