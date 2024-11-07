Elon Musk’s estranged trans daughter shares why she will leave US now

Following Donald Trump’s election victory, Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, announced her intention to leave the United States. Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter, announced her intent to leave the U.S.(Thread/vivllainous/File Image)

Wilson, who the Tesla boss once claimed was “killed by the woke mind virus”, is transgender and has been estranged from her father since 2022, shared her thoughts on Threads.

On Wednesday evening, Wilson posted, “I’ve thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don’t see my future being in the United States.”

“Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Wilson describes ‘toxic’ childhood with Elon Musk

Wilson’s feelings for her father had not been a very healthy one. Wilson hates Musk and has recently publicly talked about him for transphobia and harsh parenting. She said that Musk’s criticism began when she was very young and she described one particular experience that shocked her. She even called the billionaire a “serial adulterer.”

“I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars—I don’t remember which one—and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high,” Wilson recounted in an interview with NBC. “It was cruel.”

Musk has often referred to her using her birth name rather than recognizing her transition, an act known as “deadnaming,” disrespectful in the transgender community. “She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” he said.

The SpaceX CEO said during an interview with Jordan Peterson, “I lost my son, essentially.… My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus … so I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that.” He has also described his daughter as a “full communist” who holds that “anyone rich is evil.” Musk, currently the wealthiest person in the world, has frequently used his public platform to criticize social movements and individuals he believes embody “woke” ideals.