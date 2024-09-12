Elon Musk’s daughter calls him a ‘heinous incel’ following the Taylor Swift remark

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s daughter, again publicly slammed her father and called him a “heinous incel” in a new TikTok video following a bizarre comment the Tesla boss made toward pop star Taylor Swift. Elon Musk's trans daughter, Vivian Wilson fires back at her father's hurtful comments, says she's 'disowned' him.(Thread/vivllainous/File Image)

“Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” Musk posted last night, which many found to be “creepy” and “inappropriate”. Earlier that day, Swift had posted a lengthy statement on Instagram endorsing Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for the 2024 presidential race.

Vivian says her father is ‘the problem’ in her life

The 20-year-old, who came out as transgender in 2022, shared her thoughts on Instagram’s Threads: “The timing for the Taylor Swift endorsement of Kamala Harris honestly could not have been better. Can’t wait to see the Swifties at the polls! Vote blue.”

Then, turning her attention to Musk’s peculiar post, she added, “Also, yes, I saw ‘the tweet’. Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense.”

Wilson elaborated on her disdain for Musk’s words, calling them “abhorrent” and urging others not to tolerate such behaviour in a second post. “That much is obvious and if you don’t see how then you’re part of the problem,” she wrote.

“I would just like to say to my audience members, don’t let people talk to you like that. It’s disgusting, it’s belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better.”

Wilson, who has distanced herself from the SpaceX CEO, said, “I really am not the biggest fan of this subject. I am my own person with my own name after all. However, I just feel like that had to be said even if it’s incredibly self-evident. Cheers.”

Musk previously spoke about his strained relationship with Vivian

Just in July, Musk expressed in an interview that he believed his daughter had been “killed by the woke-mind virus” and that he felt “tricked” into allowing her medical gender transition.

Vivian had legally filed to change her name and gender, stating that she no longer wished to be associated with Musk in any way and “disowned” him. Musk shares Vivian with his ex-wife Justine Wilson.