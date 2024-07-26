Elon Musk’s trans daughter ‘disowns’ the tech mogul following the claim she's ‘dead’ to him

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has slammed her father’s claim that Wilson was “killed by the woke-mind virus.” Elon Musk's trans daughter, Vivian Wilson fires back at her father's hurtful comments, says she's 'disowned' him.(Thread/vivllainous/File Image)

Taking to Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads, Wilson posted, “I look pretty good for a dead b***h,” along with a picture of hers.

The 20-year-old continued her public denouncement on Thursday by telling her 13,000 followers that she had “disowned” Musk.

ALSO READ| Elon Musk finally lauds Mark Zuckerberg in a rare exchange

“I disowned Musk, not the other way around,” she asserted. To emphasize her point, Wilson shared a screenshot of one of Musk's old tweets in which he claimed she was “born gay and slightly autistic.” She condemned these remarks as “entirely fake,” stating, “Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don’t even know where he got this from. My best guess is he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said, ‘eh- good enough’ in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own f**king story.”

Musk said ‘woke minded virus’ killed his son

Musk spoke on Monday about his experience with Wilson's transition during an interview with psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson on the Daily Wire. The Tesla boss claimed that he was “tricked” into allowing Wilson, referred to by her deadname, Xavier, to undergo gender reassignment surgery.

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier,” Musk said.

Musk called allowing children to transition an “incredibly evil” act and suggested that those who promote such surgeries “should go to prison.” He elaborated, “They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead — killed by the woke-mind virus,” directly referring to Wilson’s transition.

ALSO READ| Elon Musk vows to ‘destroy the woke mind virus’ that 'killed' his son

Musk has vowed to combat the “woke-mind virus,” stating, “I vowed to destroy the woke-mind virus after that. And we’re making some progress.” After Governor Gavin Newsom signed the new Assembly Bill 1955, which will allow school forms not to notify the parents of their children's gender, he announced plans to move the SpaceX and X headquarters from California to Texas.

Musk explained his rationale, saying, “I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children.”