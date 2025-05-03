Elon Musk's mom defends son, blasts WSJ women reporters for ‘dishonest article’

Billionaire Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, lambasted a group of Wall Street Journal reporters as “dishonest” over an article on her son. Elon Musk with mom Maye Musk (Screengrab)

In a disgustingly prejudiced tweet, the 77-year-old Canadian dietician tagged the reporters who wrote the article. “The @WSJ dishonest article about @elonmusk and @Tesla was written by three women,” Maye wrote, tagging an account that takes delight in “find[ing] ret*rds and [resharing] their posts.”

Musk's mother was responding to a user's conjecture regarding the author's intentions, which suggested that Tesla is making efforts to replace him as CEO.

Musk slams WSJ as ‘worse’ than TMZ

Just a few hours prior, Musk rekindled an ongoing dispute by launching a late-night tirade at The Murdoch family-owned newspaper over the story.

“It is an EXTREMELY BAD BREACH OF ETHICS that the @WSJ would publish a DELIBERATELY FALSE ARTICLE and fail to include an unequivocal denial beforehand by the Tesla board of directors!” Musk stated in one of three tweets.

“WSJ is a discredit to journalism,” he wrote, clarifying that, “It's not that all @WSJ stories are fake.”

Also Read: Elon Musk compares himself to Buddha and DOGE to Buddhism: ‘A way of life’

According to Musk and its representative, the report was untrue.

Disparaging the Journal over a report ‘The Tactics Elon Musk Uses to Manage His ‘Legion’ of Babies—and Their Mothers’, the SpaceX CEO called it “worse than TMZ.”

The billionaire commented, “TMZ >> WSJ,” just over two weeks ago, following the publication of a comprehensive investigation by the Murdoch-owned newspaper that claimed Musk has been covertly attempting to produce a “legion” of children.

Musk is father to at least 14 children with four women. He and his first wife Justine Wilson shared six children. He has 3 kids with his ex-girlfriend Grimes and four with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, and one more with Ashley St. Clair.

In January, Musk dubbed the Journal “trash” following a second piece with respect to his suspected consumption of drugs and the worries it was causing the directors of Tesla. However, Musk refused to to have any drug issue.