Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk's mom defends son, blasts WSJ women reporters for ‘dishonest article’

ByShweta Kukreti
May 03, 2025 04:35 PM IST

Billionaire Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, lambasted a group of Wall Street Journal reporters as “dishonest” over an article on her son.

Billionaire Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, lambasted a group of Wall Street Journal reporters as “dishonest” over an article on her son.

Elon Musk with mom Maye Musk (Screengrab)
Elon Musk with mom Maye Musk (Screengrab)

In a disgustingly prejudiced tweet, the 77-year-old Canadian dietician tagged the reporters who wrote the article. “The @WSJ dishonest article about @elonmusk and @Tesla was written by three women,” Maye wrote, tagging an account that takes delight in “find[ing] ret*rds and [resharing] their posts.”

Musk's mother was responding to a user's conjecture regarding the author's intentions, which suggested that Tesla is making efforts to replace him as CEO.

Musk slams WSJ as ‘worse’ than TMZ

Just a few hours prior, Musk rekindled an ongoing dispute by launching a late-night tirade at The Murdoch family-owned newspaper over the story.

“It is an EXTREMELY BAD BREACH OF ETHICS that the @WSJ would publish a DELIBERATELY FALSE ARTICLE and fail to include an unequivocal denial beforehand by the Tesla board of directors!” Musk stated in one of three tweets.

“WSJ is a discredit to journalism,” he wrote, clarifying that, “It's not that all @WSJ stories are fake.”

Also Read: Elon Musk compares himself to Buddha and DOGE to Buddhism: ‘A way of life’

According to Musk and its representative, the report was untrue.

Disparaging the Journal over a report ‘The Tactics Elon Musk Uses to Manage His ‘Legion’ of Babies—and Their Mothers’, the SpaceX CEO called it “worse than TMZ.”

The billionaire commented, “TMZ >> WSJ,” just over two weeks ago, following the publication of a comprehensive investigation by the Murdoch-owned newspaper that claimed Musk has been covertly attempting to produce a “legion” of children.

Musk is father to at least 14 children with four women. He and his first wife Justine Wilson shared six children. He has 3 kids with his ex-girlfriend Grimes and four with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, and one more with Ashley St. Clair.

In January, Musk dubbed the Journal “trash” following a second piece with respect to his suspected consumption of drugs and the worries it was causing the directors of Tesla. However, Musk refused to to have any drug issue.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Elon Musk's mom defends son, blasts WSJ women reporters for ‘dishonest article’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On