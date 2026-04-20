'Embarrassing' reason why Trump was kept out of situation room during F-15 airmen rescue in Iran

The rescue mission of the two US F-15 pilots from Iranian territory after their jets were downed was one of the most closely watched moves of the US Air Force in the ongoing conflict with Iran. Both President Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth have repeatedly talked about the success of the US Air Force in the rescue mission, often in glorious terms.

President Oval Office of the White House, Saturday, April 18.(AP)

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But recently, the Wall Street Journal has reported that things were far from glorious in the situation room when the operation was taking place. In an exclusive report on Sunday (April 19), WSJ claimed that top military officials directing the operation from the situation room in the Oval Office kept Trump out for hours.

According to the Wall Steet Journal, Donald Trump panicked over how the Operation Epic Fury was going, especially after the two airmen went missing in Iranian territory. He reportedly "screamed at aides for hours" which led to the military officials disbarring him from the situation room from where the operation was being conducted.

The source, an official who was part of the situation room, claimed: “Images of the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis—one of the biggest international policy failures of a presidency in recent times—had been looming large in his mind."

Trump Was Briefed At 'Meaningful Moments'

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{{^usCountry}} According to the official cited by the WSJ, military officials ensured that Trump was not near the situation room "for hours" and was only briefed at "meaningful moments" over phone. The applied for other Trump administration officials, like JD Vance and White House Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the official cited by the WSJ, military officials ensured that Trump was not near the situation room "for hours" and was only briefed at "meaningful moments" over phone. The applied for other Trump administration officials, like JD Vance and White House Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Aides kept the president out of the room as they got minute-by-minute updates because they believed his impatience wouldn’t be helpful,” the source claimed. White House Silent On Details Of Incident {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Aides kept the president out of the room as they got minute-by-minute updates because they believed his impatience wouldn’t be helpful,” the source claimed. White House Silent On Details Of Incident {{/usCountry}}

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The White House has neither confirmed nor denied whether Trump was indeed kept out of the situation room during the rescue of the US airmen. In response to the Wall Street Journal seeking comments from the White House, Press Secretary evaded the mention of the incident, noting, instead, that Trump "bravely" gave leadership in the operation.

“President Trump campaigned proudly on his promise to deny the Iranian regime the ability to develop a nuclear weapon, which is what this noble operation accomplishes,” Leavitt said.

The airmen, part of an F‑15E Strike Eagle force, was shot down over Iran. They were rescued in a high‑risk special‑operations mission deep inside Iranian territory.

The pilot was recovered quickly, while the second crew member, a weapons systems officer, evaded Iranian forces for over 24 hours before a night raid by US commandos brought him to safety.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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