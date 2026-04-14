Eric Swalwell addresses Congress resignation as Rep. Andy Ogles says ‘let's hang’ the rapists

On Monday, California US House Representative Eric Swalwell announced that he will resign from the US Congress amid the sexual misconduct allegations against him from four former staffer.

Eric Swalwell (L) and Rep. Andy Ogles.(File Photos)

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Swalwell canceled his 2028 campaign for California Governor on Sunday, March 12. On Monday, the Democrat confirmed with a statement that he will be resigning as a US House of Representative. Swalwell has been under scrutiny from lawmakers from both parties as the bipartisan House Ethics Committee said on April 12, Saturday, that they will be investigating the allegations against Swalwell.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers, such as Republican House Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee, have gone to extreme lengths to suggest that rapists should be hanged. He talked about "rapists" in general in the context of the cases against Swalwell and former GOP lawmaker, Tony Gonzalez of Texas.

the allegations of rape are — look, consenting adults is one thing, but when your targeting, and you’re a predator, and you’re raping young women, let’s hang ’em,” Ogles said, appearing on right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson's show. “Rapists should be hung, period. No questions,” he added.

What Eric Swalwell Said

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{{^usCountry}} Giving in to calls of resignation from both members of his own party as well as the Republicans, Swalwell released a statement on Monday stating that he will do so. The 45-year-old reiterated that the allegations are false and that he will fight them, but he is resigning as the representative of California's 14th District for "the mistakes I did make." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Giving in to calls of resignation from both members of his own party as well as the Republicans, Swalwell released a statement on Monday stating that he will do so. The 45-year-old reiterated that the allegations are false and that he will fight them, but he is resigning as the representative of California's 14th District for "the mistakes I did make." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," the statement read. "I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," the statement read. "I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make. {{/usCountry}}

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I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress."

Eric Swalwell Allegations: Background

Eric Swalwell faces a criminal probe by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office into sexual misconduct allegations from four women. The probe began around April 11, 2026, following San Francisco Chronicle report.

The allegations involved rape and harassment claims from 2019 and 2024.A former staffer accused Swalwell of assaulting her twice: once in 2019 after drinks and again in April 2024 at a New York gala after she was heavily intoxicated. The staffer clamed Swalwell ignored her refusals and left her bruised.

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The other three women alleged unwanted advances, explicit Snapchat messages, and non-consensual touching, among other things.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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