Eric Swalwell breaks silence on rape allegations with message for wife: 5 things to know

Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell has publicly addressed the allegations regarding his sexual assault of several women, which includes a specific accusation of rape.

Here's what Eric Swalwell has said: 5 things to know

In a video shared on social media, the congressman from California categorically rejected these claims, labeling them as “absolutely false.” “These allegations of sexual assault are flat false,” Swalwell stated. “They did not happen. They have never happened, and I will fight them with everything that I have.” Swalwell appeared to recognize personal misconduct, expressing regret to his wife for “mistakes in judgment” that implied infidelity, while maintaining that these were distinct from the allegations. “I do not suggest to you in any way that I’m perfect or that I’m a saint,” he stated. He apologised to his wife for putting her in this position. Swalwell resides with his wife Brittany, a small business owner, and their three kids. “I have certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past, but those mistakes are between me and my wife, and to her, I apologize deeply for putting her in this position.” The response was issued as his gubernatorial campaign faced significant challenges following allegations made by several women.

Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell faces multiple sexual assault allegations, including a rape accusation from a former staffer in 2024(AP)

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Allegations against Eric Swalwell

One former staff member alleged that Swalwell raped her in 2024 while she was inebriated, whereas three additional women recounted different instances of sexual misconduct, which included unsolicited explicit messages and unwelcome advances.

Reports from CNN and The San Francisco Chronicle validated crucial aspects of the women's testimonies, such as text messages and discussions with friends and family.

The reaction has been immediate and severe at the highest echelons. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries described the allegations as “incredibly disturbing” and called for an investigation, insisting that Swalwell should terminate his campaign.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is unacceptable of anyone—certainly not an elected official—and must be taken seriously. We commend the courageous women for sharing their experiences," Jeffries stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is unacceptable of anyone—certainly not an elected official—and must be taken seriously. We commend the courageous women for sharing their experiences," Jeffries stated. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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