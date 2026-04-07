Haley Beck: 5 things about Centennial High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student

Haley Beck is one of the two teachers of Centennial High School in the Peoria unified school district, in Illinois, who has been accused of sexual misconduct with a student. Angela Burlaka, a 47-year-old teacher in the same school, has been accused of sexually misbehaving with the same student as well. Haley Beck and Angela Burlaka are two teachers accused of sexual misconduct with the same student. (X/@BSO)

A spokesperson from the school district said “The Peoria Unified School District and Governing Board take all allegations involving student safety extremely seriously. At the time the concerns were reported, the information available did not meet the legal threshold for reasonable suspicion of abuse, nor was there corroborating evidence to support such a determination. The District responded in accordance with Governing Board policy, applicable law, and established procedures. Following a review of the matter, appropriate actions were taken to address the concerns raised. Due to pending litigation, the District is unable to provide additional details. We remain committed to maintaining a safe, supportive, and responsive environment for all students and staff.”

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Meanwhile, investigations showed that Beck did not like being compared to Burlaka though they both sexually misbehaved with the same student. “I mean yeah I guess but even though our situation is still not right at least we are closer in age. I don’t like being compared to Mrs B,” Beck reportedly wrote to the survivor. While Burlaka gave up her Arizona teaching certificates, Beck did not and the Peoria Unified School District Governing Board decided unanimously last week that she'd be fired from her position. Here's all you need to know about Haley Beck.

Haley Beck: 5 things to know Beck is 27 and is the sister of Noah Beck, the new Baywatch star. She and Noah have another sibling, Tatum, who is a social media influencer as well. Beck has been accused of pandering and claims of misconduct against her surfaced after Burlaka was being probed. As per the student's mother, she knew her son was ‘having sex’ with a teacher named Haley Beck. As per investigators Beck sexually harassed the student in his sophomore and junior years, when she was his psychology and sociology teacher. She has been with the school since 2020. Those probing the case have claimed that Beck gave preferential treatment to the student she was sleeping with, doing his homework and wrongly improving his marks and attendance record. Beck gave the student access to her car, bought gifts, food, drugs and alcohol for the student. She also paid him over $600 as per the cops. Reports indicated that Beck called herself his ‘sugar momma'. Beck and the student had exchanged over 4,000 texts about sexual and illegal activity, over a period of six weeks, as per investigators. She had reportedly written a handwritten note to the student which read “for this ‘relationship’ being extremely wrong, I feel like we have really made the most out of it.” It added “there is truly no other student (I know, so wrong) that I’d want to do all this with.”

Burlaka, meanwhile, had been with the school for 25 years and has been accused of recording naked videos of herself where she said the student's name. The videos had ended up on the student's phone.