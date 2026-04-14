...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ethan Klein vs Noah Samsen: Defamation lawsuit over genocide supporter claims

Ethan Klein plans to sue YouTuber Noah Samsen for defamation after being called a 'genocide supporter' in Samsen's video.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 10:53 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
Advertisement

Creator Ethan Klein has announced his plan to pursue legal action against YouTuber Noah Samsen, accusing him of defamation after being labeled as “genocide supporter” in the latter’s controversial video.

Ethan Klien (Instagram)

The dispute stems from a video published by Samsen titled “The YouTubers Who Backed a Genocide,” in which he criticized multiple online personalities, including Klein, over their commentary on geopolitical issues.

Klein’s reaction to the video

Klein has criticized the video and claims it to be a heinous accusation. About the video, he spoke, "It's been a while since I spoke about dear friend, Noah Samsen, who had a penchant for accusing me of being pro-genocide. He thought it was cute. He thought it was fun throwing around such kind of heinous accusations. Right? 'This guy supports genocide.' In fact, he even had a video called the YouTubers that supported genocide with me in it. And, you know, that's the world we're living in." The H3 podcast host announced this in the 255th episode of H3 show titled “I am suing Noah Samsen”. The host claimed that Samsen failed to provide evidence backing his allegations which cross the line from criticism to defamation.

He said he is glad that he was able to rectify the claims against him by suing a white man for defamation.

 
youtube social media
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Ethan Klein vs Noah Samsen: Defamation lawsuit over genocide supporter claims
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.