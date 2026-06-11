Etsy down update: Thousands complain of outage; how to fix issue

Etsy was down for thousands of users on Thursday. At the time of writing, Downdetector had logged over a 1,800 people complaining about issues with the global marketplace site known for creative and unique goods.

Etsy was down for users on Thursday.(Unsplash)

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However, Etsy has not logged any issues on its Status Page yet. One person shared a screenshot of the issue with the app.

“Woah, did #Etsy just crash? Am I tripping? That's a first for me,” they wrote, sharing a picture of the screen which you can see here.

“Whoopsie! Etsy just had a hiccup. You can try refreshing your page in a few moments. If this is a widespread issue, you'll be able to find details at https://www.etsystatus.com/,” the message read.

How to fix issue

This message normally means that the Etsy servers are overloaded. Some ways to fix it depend on whether one is using the browser or the app.

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{{^usCountry}} If the issue is with the browser, then one can try hard refresh, clearing cache and cookies, or trying another browser. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the issue is with the browser, then one can try hard refresh, clearing cache and cookies, or trying another browser. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} App users can try to restart or update the app, or clear the app data. Etsy update after reported issues {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} App users can try to restart or update the app, or clear the app data. Etsy update after reported issues {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Downdetector, which logs site outages noted that the number of complaints had fallen drastically, meaning whatever issues users were facing appears to have been resolved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Downdetector, which logs site outages noted that the number of complaints had fallen drastically, meaning whatever issues users were facing appears to have been resolved. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, till then, several had lodged complaints already. On X a person wrote “Not Etsy being down”. Another added “Etsy down wtf”. There were more such complaints on the Downdetector comment section. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, till then, several had lodged complaints already. On X a person wrote “Not Etsy being down”. Another added “Etsy down wtf”. There were more such complaints on the Downdetector comment section. {{/usCountry}}

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One person wrote “cant log on etsy” while another agreed, saying ‘same’. A user expressed frustration and said “Would be nice to be able to ship my items. Etsy's own status page is a joke within it's self....”. Yet another exclaimed “cant access the siteeeee”.

A person quipped when the outage was going on and said “sorry guys its my fault i got a copyright strike and then the website broke lmfao.” Another sarcastically remarked “Break time Wooo... lol Oh yea etsy is down....”.

Another individual shared their experience and said “Tried to buy my items on etsy but got the whoopsie page....sitting here on the east coast at 12:38pm etsy status page shows nothing....”.

One fearing account suspension commented “Glad to see it's an overall glitch and not an account suspension! Whew! Also, glad I was able to print out these order slips before this.” An exasperated user remarked “So tired of etsy going down right when I am printing shipping labels.”

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Another individual said “East Coast. Etsy crashed in seller hub while bulk editing. Whoopsie and unable to load page. Official website is just all white. Crashes has been happening frequently. I guess this is my break time lol.” One more person spoke about the outage and commented on the fears plaguing many users.

"How sad is it that the first thing all of us think when Etsy goes down is ‘did my account get nuked?’,” the individual said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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