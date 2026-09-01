By Philip Blenkinsop

Europeans bristle at Russia's return to G20

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, - European financial ministers and officials bristled on Monday over Russia's participation at the G20 finance meeting, with Germany's finance minister saying there could be no normalisation of relations with Moscow while its war against Ukraine continued.

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Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attended the meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, along with representatives of the Russian Central Bank. Siluanov held talks on the sidelines of the meeting with host U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Russia's finance ministry said, discussing Russia-U.S. cooperation on financial matters and interaction within the G20 framework.

Deep Dive Why did European officials express concern over Russia's participation in the G20 finance meeting? European officials were concerned because they believe that Russia's participation signals an attempt at normalisation of relations while the war in Ukraine continues, which they find troubling. What actions are European countries considering in response to Russia attending the G20 finance talks? European countries, led by Germany, are preparing to implement a further package of sanctions against Russia and are advocating for close cooperation with the U.S. on these measures. How did German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil respond to the reception of the Russian finance minister at G20? Lars Klingbeil expressed a desire for clearer communication from the U.S. about not treating the Russian finance minister as a normal guest, and he refused to participate in a joint photo with Siluanov.

Germany Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said Europe was preparing a further package of sanctions against Russia and was hoping for close cooperation with Washington on measures.

"A joint approach would be best, yet it is sometimes unclear whether there might be a loosening of the stance over there. That is why I find the signal sent by receiving the Russian finance minister here quite troubling," Klingbeil told reporters in Asheville. "I would have wanted greater clarity from the American side that he should not be received here as a normal guest."

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{{^usCountry}} European ministers and central bankers also opposed appearing in the normal 'family photo' of participants, officials from European countries said. In the end, a decision was made to take the photograph without the Russian minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} European ministers and central bankers also opposed appearing in the normal 'family photo' of participants, officials from European countries said. In the end, a decision was made to take the photograph without the Russian minister. {{/usCountry}}

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Klingbeil said Europeans, including British counterpart John Healey and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, had discussed Russia's involvement on Sunday evening and agreed that having an avenue for dialogue was good for delivering a frank message.

"However, the mere fact that the Russian finance minister is back - after, I believe, four G20 meetings without Russian participation - indicates an attempt at normalisation, and that makes it all the more important for us to push back," he said.

The United States, who as hosts made up the guest list, did not invite South Africa, last year's G20 host. Spain, with which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to halt trade, was also absent.

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