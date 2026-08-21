Evidence against Patrick Clancy? Wild claims raise questions if Lindsay's ex-husband will take stand again in trial

Wild claims made online have pointed to ‘evidence’ against Patrick Clancy, as his ex-wife, Lindsay, faces trial after being accused of killing their kids. Lindsay allegedly strangled Cora, Dawson, and Callan with exercise bands on January 24, 2023.

Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy, looks on from the stand during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (REUTERS)

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Her lawyers, during the trial in Massachusetts, have not refuted that she killed the children but have argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was overly medicated, and thus not fully aware of her actions.

Despite Lindsay being the only person on the stand, ex-husband Patrick has come under intense public scrutiny since he moved to New York soon after, and began dating Dr Rachel Danis a year later. The two got married in April 2026, months before Lindsay's trial began, leading many to accuse Patrick of having an affair as well. However, these accusations have not been backed by any facts and there's no indication Patrick and Rachel knew each other before he moved to New York.

‘Evidence’ against Patrick Clancy claims made online

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{{^usCountry}} Several people claimed there was evidence against Patrick Clancy. To be sure, these claims come from unverified profiles. Authorities do not consider Patrick Clancy a suspect in the case. He's the father of the children who returned home to discover Lindsay in the backyard after attempting to kill herself and then went to the basement to see the horrific sight of his children's bodies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people claimed there was evidence against Patrick Clancy. To be sure, these claims come from unverified profiles. Authorities do not consider Patrick Clancy a suspect in the case. He's the father of the children who returned home to discover Lindsay in the backyard after attempting to kill herself and then went to the basement to see the horrific sight of his children's bodies. {{/usCountry}}

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However, this has not stopped online conspiracy theorists from making wild claims against Patrick. “When are they going to Reopen the case against PATRICK CLANCY!!!!! Every single day there is more & more EVIDENCE against him!!! He lied on the stand (no blood spatter) didn't see her car (parked along side of it) internet searches on & on!! Wake up he is GUILTY!,” one wrote on X.

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Another added “The last two days of the trial were the most damning evidence against Patrick Clancy. Do the deep dive,” in an August 15 post.

These claims were made on Facebook as well, earlier on in the month. “Well… I told y’all to change my mind about Patrick Clancy…Looking at the allegations about the DNA on the exercise bands, the crushed pills mixed into lemonade, and some of the other evidence that’s been discussed, I’m starting to have more questions than answers. Whether all of it holds up in court is another story, but it definitely has me looking at this case differently,” one wrote.

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Another claimed “#PatrickClancy is GUILTY. All of the evidence points to him. If you’re on his side, you clearly haven’t done your research on the case. This is #ChrisWatts all over again.”

Change.org petitions were also made against Patrick Clancy, with one saying ‘Investigate Patrick Clancy as a potential suspect.’

What does the evidence in the case actually say

Phone tracking data and surveillance footage has shown that Patrick Clancy was away from the house at the time the children were killed. First, he was at a CVS pharmacy on the fateful day, then he was at a restaurant getting takeout. Patrick then returned home to find the kids dead.

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At this time he called emergency services and the 911 call was played during the trial as well. While some social media users have speculated about a possible change of shoes during this time period, in Patrick's case, this remains unverified.

Online true crime communities also speculated about Patrick possibly manipulating Lindsay's Apple Watch data, but there's no proof for the same. The exercise bands used to strangle the kids had the DNA of all family members including Patrick and Lindsay's. However, her fingerprints were not recovered from them as per reports.

Will Patrick Clancy take the stand again?

There have been claims that Patrick Clancy might be taking the stand again. An internet personality remarked “Many in the crowd outside said they expected a large bombshell today from Kevin Reddington, predicting he will 'flip the script and blow the case wide open.' Many women believe Patrick will be called back to the stand, he will confess, and be led out in handcuffs.”

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Another added “I’m surprised that the defense is not recalling Patrick Clancy he has so many inconsistencies in his story that it made me question so many things all in favor of Lindsay so I would think he would recall him to the stand."

However, Patrick Clancy is not expected to take the stand again. He was the first witness to be called by the prosecution. Now, the prosecution has rested and only a few medical experts are left before both sides approach closing arguments.

A person following the case wrote about this on X saying “The jury in Lindsay Clancy’s trial has been dismissed for the day and Patrick Clancy will NOT be testifying again? Am I understanding that correctly?? Then we may reach the end of this trial with a massive dark cloud still hanging over Patrick and far too many questions about his actions, statements and timeline unanswered???”.