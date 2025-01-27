Ex-Washington Post columnist blasts paper, crticises journalists of supporting ‘authoritarian regime’

Former Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, during an appearance on MSNBC, voiced strong criticism of her former employer, accusing the publication of attempting to "ingratiate" itself with former President Donald Trump. Rubin expressed concerns over what she described as a shift in the paper’s editorial approach, claiming it has compromised its independence. The Washington Post

Criticism over editorial decisions

Rubin alleged that the Washington Post, under the ownership of Jeff Bezos, avoided taking strong editorial stances, particularly in refusing to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election.

“They seem to think that their own press outlet should be muzzled, should be quieted, should not upset Donald Trump so much. And so you see, for example, the refusal to endorse Donald Trump, which was the editorial position of both the Los Angeles Times, owned by another billionaire, and the Washington Post,” Rubin said according to the Post.

Concerns over media independence

Rubin also pointed out broader issues in the industry highlighting similar experiences at other major outlets. She referenced Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, who recently left The New York Times, alleging he was pressured to write less and faced heavy editorial interference.

Rubin argued that such actions by media owner contribute to the erosion of journalistic independence and empower “authoritarian regimes.”

"If journalists allow this to happen, if they allow owners and large conglomerations to repress and suppress what they have to say, they are also enabling the authoritarian regime,” she said.

Rubin who quit WaPo after the paper's decision to not endorse Harris in the 2024 Presidential race, added, “You also see these billionaires giving money to the President of the United States. And yucking it up there on the dais. That is not how an independent free press behaves. Their obligation is to the public, not to themselves, to advance their own businesses, and certainly not to ingratiate themselves with Donald Trump.”

Departure of high-profile journalists

Rubin joins a growing list of high-profile Washington Post journalists who have recently departed, including reporters Josh Dawsey, Ashley Parker, and Michael Scherer, along with editors and columnists like Matea Gold and Charles Lane.

During the interview, Rubin announced the launch of a new media outlet in collaboration with CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen.