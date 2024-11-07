Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

United States Second Lady Usha Vance's all-monochromatic campaign style file is clean and classic: Take cue

ByAalokitaa Basu
Nov 07, 2024 01:34 PM IST

Power dressing holds an instantaneous association with pantsuits — we have Kamala Harris for that — but Usha Vance's campaign closet expands its boundaries

Usha Vance is the perfect example of no-nonsense yet effective styling. Most know her as the Indian-origin wife of now-US Vice President JD Vance. However, Usha's life was as intentional, inspiring and dedicated prior to her freshly commenced act of Second Lady, as it will be looking forward. Just a little fashion exercise for your brain. How do you imagine a Yale and Cambridge Law graduate, a former Supreme Court clerk and till very recently, a corporate litigator at a San Francisco law firm to dress? If you're not too far off the mark, Usha is a spitting reflection of the stereotype, only elevated. What elevates it? It's not her hair, makeup or (lack of) accessorisation. It's her unmissably surefire gait and the quiet confidence she exudes. Now, while that can't really be bought anywhere, one can still take cues on how to effortlessly go monochromatic with your outfits.

Second Lady Usha Vance's wardrobe boasts a series of elevated, monochromatic ensembles
Second Lady Usha Vance's wardrobe boasts a series of elevated, monochromatic ensembles

A look at Usha Vance's monochromatic campaign style file
A look at Usha Vance's monochromatic campaign style file

Much of Usha's wardrobe comprises straight-fit bodycon silhouettes. The necks of these ensembles oscillate between being conservative to feminine, albeit in a measured manner. Short-cropped sleeves, a neat blow dry and neutral or matching pumps complete most of these looks. Her choice of colours have treaded comfortable terrain of neutrals with well-tailored and fitted pants and light cardigans in whites, cream and beige. Her most standout looks of the lot however, have to be the cobalt blue, off-the-shoulder ensemble for her speech at the RNC, the bow-adorned maroon jumpsuit for the Vice Presidential debate and of course the off-the-shoulders princess-like black evening gown from Donald Trump's victory speech.

A look at Usha Vance's monochromatic campaign style file
A look at Usha Vance's monochromatic campaign style file

While many feel Usha Vance is the perfect representation of the American dream, others are perplexed over how her racial identity has not coincided with the politics being professed by her husband. Nonetheless, it's definitely an A+ for the accomplished litigator and now Second Lady when it comes to the public appearances.

A look at Usha Vance's monochromatic campaign style file
A look at Usha Vance's monochromatic campaign style file

Have Usha's sartorial picks convinced you to dabble in some monochromatic classics?

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //