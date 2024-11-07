United States Second Lady Usha Vance's all-monochromatic campaign style file is clean and classic: Take cue

Usha Vance is the perfect example of no-nonsense yet effective styling. Most know her as the Indian-origin wife of now-US Vice President JD Vance. However, Usha's life was as intentional, inspiring and dedicated prior to her freshly commenced act of Second Lady, as it will be looking forward. Just a little fashion exercise for your brain. How do you imagine a Yale and Cambridge Law graduate, a former Supreme Court clerk and till very recently, a corporate litigator at a San Francisco law firm to dress? If you're not too far off the mark, Usha is a spitting reflection of the stereotype, only elevated. What elevates it? It's not her hair, makeup or (lack of) accessorisation. It's her unmissably surefire gait and the quiet confidence she exudes. Now, while that can't really be bought anywhere, one can still take cues on how to effortlessly go monochromatic with your outfits. Second Lady Usha Vance's wardrobe boasts a series of elevated, monochromatic ensembles

Much of Usha's wardrobe comprises straight-fit bodycon silhouettes. The necks of these ensembles oscillate between being conservative to feminine, albeit in a measured manner. Short-cropped sleeves, a neat blow dry and neutral or matching pumps complete most of these looks. Her choice of colours have treaded comfortable terrain of neutrals with well-tailored and fitted pants and light cardigans in whites, cream and beige. Her most standout looks of the lot however, have to be the cobalt blue, off-the-shoulder ensemble for her speech at the RNC, the bow-adorned maroon jumpsuit for the Vice Presidential debate and of course the off-the-shoulders princess-like black evening gown from Donald Trump's victory speech.

While many feel Usha Vance is the perfect representation of the American dream, others are perplexed over how her racial identity has not coincided with the politics being professed by her husband. Nonetheless, it's definitely an A+ for the accomplished litigator and now Second Lady when it comes to the public appearances.

Have Usha's sartorial picks convinced you to dabble in some monochromatic classics?