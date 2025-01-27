Colombia takes U-turn on US deportation flights after Donald Trump's tariff call

Colombia made a U-turn on Sunday regarding its nationals who have been deported from the US, after initial refusal to accept flights, as Donald Trump slapped sanctions in retaliation. This combination of pictures created on January 26, 2025 shows US President Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 25, 2025 and Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Bogota on May 31, 2024.(AFP)

The refusal had prompted the Donald Trump administration to impose tariffs and other retaliatory measures on Columbia. Since Trump assumed charge at the White House last Monday, deportation flights from the US have been constantly making headlines.

Caving to Donald Trump's tariff threat, Colombian President Gustavo Petro arranged for the presidential plane to facilitate the "dignified return" of Colombian nationals who were deported to the country, a statement by the President's office said on Sunday.

"The Government of Colombia, under the direction of President Gustavo Petro, has made the presidential aircraft available to facilitate the dignified return of fellow nationals who were to arrive in the country this morning on deportation flights. This measure responds to the Government's commitment to guarantee dignified conditions. Under no circumstances have Colombians, as patriots and rights-holders, been or will be banished from Colombian territory," the statement read.

The Colombian government has also formed a 'dedicated team' that would ensure "dignified treatment" of deported Colombians.

"Additionally, the Government has convened a Unified Command Post (PMU) on migration, which will include representatives from the Defense Ministry, the People's Office, the Chancellor's Office, and the Presidency of the Republic. This body's objective is to establish and review protocols that ensure dignified treatment of deported Colombians, guaranteeing that procedures respect human rights and the integrity of each person," the statement added.

The Colombian government assured of remaining in touch with the US, adding that it will seek agreements to ensure minimum dignity to deported individuals.

"Likewise, the Government of Colombia maintains active conversations with the Government of the United States, seeking agreements that ensure minimum conditions of respect and dignified treatment for fellow citizens during deportation processes, recognizing them as rights-holders," it added.

The statement said that Columbia was committed to protecting its nationals and will continue leading regional and international efforts to find humane and just solutions to migration challenges.

Donald Trump's tariff measures after initial Columbian refusal

The U-turn from Columbia comes after US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced 25 percent retaliatory "emergency tariffs" on Colombia, in response to President Gustavo Petro blocking US military deportation flights.

The standoff started when Columbia announced blocking two US military flights carrying migrants heading toward the country and called on the United States to establish better protocols in its treatment of migrants.

Donald Trump and Gustavo Petro, in a series of social media posts, defended their views on migration, with the latter accusing Trump of not treating immigrants with dignity during deportation and announcing a retaliatory 25 per cent increase in Colombian tariffs on US goods.

Following Petro's rejection of two Colombia-bound US military aircraft carrying migrants, Trump strongly criticised him and announced a slew of sanctions and policies targeting Colombia.

Apart from the tariff on all imports from the country, the Trump administration also announced a "travel ban" for Colombian citizens, and a revocation of visas for Colombian officials in the US along with "all allies and supporters".

Petro also asserted that the US could not treat Columbian migrants as criminals and denied acceptance of the US planes carrying migrants.

After Trump's announcement, Petro said in a post on X that he had ordered the “foreign trade minister to raise import tariffs from the US by 25 per cent.”

(With ANI inputs)