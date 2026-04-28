Fact check: Did Malia Obama say Barack and Michelle are not her parents? Here's the truth

Former President Barack Obama and his family is frequently subjected to misinformation on social media, particularly from right-wing social media account. The latest of such claim concerns the elder daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, Malia Obama.

Barack and Michelle Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha.(AFP)

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According to a post on the X account, Make Europe Great Again, Malia Obama purportedly admitted that "her parents aren't really her parents at all." The post has now gone viral with over a million views and thousands of reactions.

The post claims that Nick Shirley, a far-right social media content creator, got "Malia Obama to admit" that Barack and Michelle Obama are not her parents. The post goes on to give a quote by Shirley.

"She had no idea who I was," Shirley said, according to the viral post. "After a few drinks and some small talk, she started confiding in me about how hard it was to grow up living a lie."

Also read: Fact check: Could Barack Obama be arrested amid Trump's ‘Russia hoax’ claims? Here's what we know

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{{^usCountry}} However, the post appears to be false as there is no evidence to suggest that Ilhan Omar said anything to that effect. Ht.com can confirm that Nick Shirley has made no social media posts or any comments about Malia Obama in his podcast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the post appears to be false as there is no evidence to suggest that Ilhan Omar said anything to that effect. Ht.com can confirm that Nick Shirley has made no social media posts or any comments about Malia Obama in his podcast. {{/usCountry}}

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As of 2026, Malia Obama (now 27) is working primarily as a filmmaker and commercial director in Los Angeles, building a low‑profile creative career under the name “Malia Ann.” Her short film The Heart premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024 and picked up awards. She also directed a high‑profile Nike campaign featuring WNBA star A’ja Wilson and her “A’One” sneaker line.

Also read: Who is Shamim Mafi? Glam Iranian entrepreneur with Green Card arrested at LAX for arms trafficking

Obama Under Scanner Over WHCD Shooting

Recently, Barack Obama sparked a lot of backlashes for his comments over the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD). In an X post, Obama claimed that the motive of the shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, is unknown. The comment did not sit well with many Trump supporters on social media.

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"Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy," Obama wrote. "It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice that U.S. Secret Service Agents show every day. I’m grateful to them – and thankful that the agent who was shot is going to be okay."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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