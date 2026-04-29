Fallbrook fire map: Evacuation orders issued as blaze burns near Live Oak Park Road, California

An evacuation order has been issued as a brush fire burns near Live Oak Park Road in Fallbrook, California. The incident is now being referred to as the Live Oak Fire.

Where the fire is burning

A brush fire is burning near Live Oak Park Road in Fallbrook, California.(X/ San Diego Sheriff)

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According to an update from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is burning near the 2500 block of Live Oak Park Road in Fallbrook.

Fire-tracking service Watch Duty reports the blaze has burned approximately two acres so far. Authorities say no structures are currently threatened.

Evacuation orders in place

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for Zones SDC-0100, SDC-0101, and SDC-0102, as shown on the Genasys Evacuation Map.

Officials urged residents to leave immediately.

“It means everyone in the impacted areas must leave immediately. If you feel you are in danger, go,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Road closures and safety advisory

Gum Tree Lane and Live Oak Park Road are closed for about one mile in each direction from their intersection.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities are also advising residents in Fallbrook to expect increased law enforcement and firefighting activity in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities are also advising residents in Fallbrook to expect increased law enforcement and firefighting activity in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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