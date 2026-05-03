Fanduel down: Several complain of app outage on Kentucky derby day; how to fix ‘temporarily unavailable’ issue

Fanduel was reportedly down for thousands of users on Saturday. The betting app initially had over 1400 complaints lodged on Downdetector, which then saw a dip before hitting a spike again at over a thousand users. At the time of writing the platform which tracks app and site outages had 1063 users complaining about Fanduel outage.

Fanduel was down for users on Saturday amid the Kentucky derby.(X/@FanDuel_Support)

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The problem occurred with Fanduel Racing and TVG. Given that today is the Kentucky Derby, one of the mostly hotly betted on horse racing events, many took to social media to express their frustration.

Fanduel outage: Users voice complaints

“FanDuel racing is down. Embarrassing,” one wrote. Another added “Biggest day of the year and it’s down.” Yet another said “How is FanDuel racing down right now.” People lodged their complaints on the Downdetector page as well.

“Pretty wild that horse racing bets are down on Kentucky Derby day. It's the one time of the Year that I will bet on horses,” one person wrote. Another added “My balance is wrong. I can't cancel bets on horses that have been scratched. You would think they would be prepared on Derby Day.” They were conveying the difficulties faced while placing a bet for the races. A person who seemed to run into trouble mid-bet placement wrote "I'm not sure my bets got placed on NJ Bets aka Fanduel for the Kentucky Derby today. It "kind of" went through but then half of it didn't show then my balance was wrong, then the app and website gave a screen that it was temporarily down WTF ! Wheres my Money ? Wheres my bets ? only one small bet out of 6 bets are showing !!!!".

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{{^usCountry}} A person also shared the message they were seeing on the app. It noted that the app was temporarily unavailable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A person also shared the message they were seeing on the app. It noted that the app was temporarily unavailable. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fanduel down: How to fix temporarily unavailable issue {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fanduel down: How to fix temporarily unavailable issue {{/usCountry}}

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If the ‘temporarily unavailable’ message shows up for the Fanduel app, then users can try some fixes. These include force closing the app, clearing the cache/data in device settings, toggling location services off and on, or restarting the device. Still, if the issues persist, then once can try to update the app or reinstall it.

However, in this case, the issue is on Fanduel's side, so user-end fixes are not likely to solve it. While a cause for the outage is not known, Fanduel has issued a statement about the ongoing problems.

Fanduel statement on outage

“We’re currently experiencing intermittent issues affecting deposits, account balances, and wagers on TVG and FanDuel Racing. Our team is actively working to resolve this as quickly as possible,” Fanduel Support wrote on X.

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“We appreciate your patience and will provide updates as soon as they’re available,” the statement added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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