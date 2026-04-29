Building a new responsible online gaming ecosystem

India’s move to establish a national framework for online gaming emerged from a convergence of opportunity and risk. Over the past decade, digital gaming has grown rapidly, supported by widespread smartphone adoption, affordable connectivity, and a technology-driven population. This has created opportunities for innovation, skill development, creative industries, and employment generation. Recreational gaming and organised competitive formats demonstrated the potential to contribute to the digital economy. Over the past decade, digital gaming has grown rapidly, supported by widespread smartphone adoption, affordable connectivity, and a technology-driven population. (Reuters)

Alongside these opportunities, however, the unchecked expansion of online money gaming, particularly betting and wagering platforms, posed serious social and economic concerns. Many such services operated across State boundaries or from offshore jurisdictions, bypassing domestic safeguards and complicating enforcement. Aggressive advertising and manipulative design features encouraged compulsive participation and financial harm among vulnerable users. Reports of financial distress, misuse of digital payment systems, and opaque cross-border financial flows highlighted risks relating to fraud, money laundering, and financial instability. These developments underscored the need for a national framework capable of protecting individuals while enabling lawful segments of the ecosystem to grow responsibly.

Equally significant was the absence of a unified institutional structure to support legitimate gaming segments such as online social games and organised competitive formats called e-sports. Developers lacked predictable classification pathways, and users often struggled to distinguish lawful entertainment from unlawful wagering. The objective, therefore, was to establish a balanced framework that protects users while enabling responsible innovation.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROGA) reflected this balanced approach, which has been given final operative shape after extensive consultations with developers, e-sports organisations, legal experts, technology professionals, and civil society stakeholders. Feedback emphasised the need for transparent classification, predictable compliance obligations, and structured and simple recognition pathways for legitimate formats. Stakeholders supported enabling lawful recreational and competitive gaming while strengthening coordinated enforcement against illegal wagering platforms.

At the operational level, the framework introduces a structured lifecycle built around three interconnected stages: Determination, recognition, and registration. These stages function sequentially and must be understood together with the statutory definitions provided in the PROGA and its Rules.

Determination serves as the regulatory entry gate through which a game is examined and classified. It is not mandatory for every online game, but becomes compulsory only under limited and defined circumstances. Determination is mandatory before recognition of e-sports, ensuring that competitive formats comply with statutory safeguards and remain free from wagering elements. Determination is also ordinarily required where a game is suspected to fall within the definition of online money gaming, where notified categories of online social games require classification, where complaints or intelligence inputs indicate possible financial elements facilitating prohibited activities, or where the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) directs examination in the public interest. By enabling early classification, determination prevents unlawful financial models from entering the ecosystem while allowing legitimate formats to progress with regulatory certainty.

Following determination, eligible formats may proceed to recognition. Recognition of e-sports is governed under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, requiring organised multiplayer gameplay, predefined competitive rules, and outcomes determined solely by factors such as mental agility, physical dexterity, or strategic decision-making. Participation fees may be permitted only to support competition-related administrative costs and performance-based prize structures. However, wagering or betting in any form remains strictly prohibited. Mandatory determination prior to recognition ensures that recognised e-sports formats meet statutory safeguards.

Parallel to this, the framework establishes a pathway for the registration of online social games representing recreational formats designed for entertainment and social interaction rather than financial speculation. Only those categories of online social games specifically notified by the government will need to be registered. Where classification certainty is required, determination may precede registration to confirm the absence of wagering elements.

The final stage in the lifecycle is registration, which provides regulatory visibility and enables proportionate oversight and enforceable accountability. Registration typically follows recognition of e-sports or applies to notified categories of online social games. It may also be directed where determination outcomes indicate the need for formal oversight or where the OGAI considers such oversight necessary in the public interest. Importantly, registration applies to individual games of every online game service provider rather than entire platforms, ensuring proportionate compliance while enabling authorities to maintain a dependable record of authorised offerings.

The present framework shifts from reactive enforcement to proactive and preventive governance. Optimal determination functions as an early filter, recognition establishes lawful distinction, and registration provides regulatory visibility while enabling proportionate oversight and enforceable accountability. At the same time, enforcement against illegal online money gaming is strengthened through coordinated blocking, investigative OGAI, and financial disruption measures, particularly targeting offshore operators. This dual-track approach reflects the framework’s philosophy: Light-touch regulation for lawful entities and strong enforcement against unlawful ones.

Beyond enforcement, the framework also creates conditions for responsible ecosystem growth. Clear regulatory pathways encourage investment in lawful gaming development, competitive infrastructure, and supporting digital services. Recognition of e-sports enables structured competitions and professional participation, while regulated categories support new roles across development, compliance, cybersecurity, and event management.

PROGA marks a shift from fragmented responses to predictable governance. By combining preventive classification, lawful recognition, and accountable registration, it creates a stable environment where innovation can grow while public interest is safeguarded.

S Krishnan is secretary, ministry of electronics and information technology, Government of India. The views expressed are personal