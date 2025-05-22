Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac going public? Trump's new move linked to infamous Project 2025

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is considering making Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association) and Freddie Mac (Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation) public. The two are key in the housing finance system. While the president did not give a timeline, several social media users linked his latest move to the infamous Project 2025. President Donald Trump gestures as he departs after hosting the 2025 NCAA Champion, University of Florida men's basketball team (AP)

“I am giving very serious consideration to bringing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac public. I will be speaking with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, William Pulte, among others, and will be making a decision in the near future. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are doing very well, throwing off a lot of CASH, and the time would seem to be right. Stay tuned!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

This move has sparked speculation about its alignment with Project 2025, a conservative policy blueprint drafted by The Heritage Foundation and allies to reshape federal governance under a Republican administration. Donald Trump has time and again denied links to Project 2025.

Social media users pointed out that the Project 2025 blueprint calls for ending Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s conservatorship, arguing it stifles competition and exposes taxpayers to bailout risks. This aligns with longstanding GOP goals to reduce government control over the mortgage market, as noted in Project 2025’s housing section.

“I read the 900+ page Project 2025 document so you don't have to (Part 3): Project 2025 proposes to completely eliminate Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. This would severely restrict liquidity, affordability, and stability in the housing market (making it even less attainable),” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Straight out of Project 2025: Chapter 22: “The Treasury Department should work to end the conservatorships and move toward privatization of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac,” another one added.