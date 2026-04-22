FBI Director Kash Patel erupts in heated on-camera clash with reporter: ‘The problem with you…’

FBI Director Kash Patel was involved in a tense on-camera exchange with a reporter during a public briefing, pushing back against questions about alleged system access issues and calling parts of the reporting “baseless.”

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a news conference at the at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building on April 21, in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

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In a video posted by Fox News on X, Patel responds to a reporter’s question about whether he had been unable to log into FBI systems and whether he had communicated concerns about being fired.

Patel immediately challenged the framing of the question and disputed the claims.

“The problem with you and your baseless reporting is that is an absolute lie,” Patel said, interrupting the line of questioning. He went on to insist that the allegations being referenced were false, stating that the issue “never happened” and had not been communicated by him at any point.

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{{^usCountry}} “The simple answer to your question is: you are lying,” he added during the exchange, maintaining that he would continue serving in his role as long as he had the backing of senior leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The simple answer to your question is: you are lying,” he added during the exchange, maintaining that he would continue serving in his role as long as he had the backing of senior leadership. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: It's FBI chief Kash Patel vs a news report on whether he has a drinking problem, or not Exchange escalates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: It's FBI chief Kash Patel vs a news report on whether he has a drinking problem, or not Exchange escalates {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tensions rose further as Patel objected to interruptions while he was speaking, repeatedly asking to finish his response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tensions rose further as Patel objected to interruptions while he was speaking, repeatedly asking to finish his response. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “You ask the question, let me answer it,” he said, before criticising the reporter’s conduct during the briefing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You ask the question, let me answer it,” he said, before criticising the reporter’s conduct during the briefing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At one point, he added that the line of questioning was distracting from what he described as more substantive topics being addressed during the session, including discussions on unrelated investigations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At one point, he added that the line of questioning was distracting from what he described as more substantive topics being addressed during the session, including discussions on unrelated investigations. {{/usCountry}}

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Patel also stated, “I was never locked out of my systems. Anyone that says the opposite is lying,” reiterating his denial of the central claim.

Also Read: Kash Patel's GF shares concerning update amid drinking row; FBI chief makes a move

While Patel rejected the claims raised in the exchange, no additional clarification on the allegations was provided in the video itself.

Social media reaction

The video drew a wave of reactions online, with X users divided over the tone and substance of the exchange.

Some commenters criticised Patel’s conduct during the briefing, suggesting his response appeared defensive or overly combative. One user described the moment as “childish" political theatrics, while another wrote that the interaction made the administration appear “insecure and reactive” in handling media scrutiny.

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Other users questioned aspects of the exchange itself, including requesting clarification on the identity of the reporter involved and the outlet they represented.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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