FBI opens criminal probe into ship Dali that caused Baltimore bridge collapse

The FBI has opened a criminal probe into the cargo ship Dali that caused the deadly collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. “The FBI is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity,” officials said in a statement issued Monday. The bureau is now investigating whether any of the crew members were aware of the “serious problems” with the ship's system before it left the port. FBI launches criminal probe into the ship Dali that collided into Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore(AP)

FBI launches criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse

A spokesperson told Reuters, “FBI agents had boarded the cargo ship Dali to conduct court-authorized law enforcement activity regarding the crash,” adding, “There is no other public information available, and the FBI will have no further comment.” Prior to FBI's criminal probe, the US National Transportation Safety Board told Congress last week that it spoke with the Dali crew members, as part of its investigation.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The deadly collapse occurred around 1:30 am on March 26, when the massive cargo vessel bound for Sri Lanka rammed into one of the support pylons. As the key bridge partly collapsed, six construction workers who were repairing potholes on the bridge were killed as they fell into the Patapsco River. Out of the six victims, the bodies of only three have been recovered so far.

As replacing the bridge entirely will take years, authorities have opened two temporary channels to allow some shallow-draft vessels to move around the stricken container vessel, per Reuters. The outlet adds that the US Army Corps of Engineers said two weeks ago that it expected to open a new channel to the Port of Baltimore by the end of April.

Erek L. Barron, the US attorney for Maryland, told USA Today, “My office generally will not confirm the existence of or otherwise comment about investigations. However, the public should know, whether it’s gun violence, civil rights abuse, financial fraud, or any other threat to public safety or property, we will seek accountability for anyone who may be responsible.”