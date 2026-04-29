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FCC orders early review of ABC’s broadcast licence after Jimmy Kimmel row

FCC orders early review of ABC’s broadcast licence after Jimmy Kimmel row

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 07:06 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, The US Federal Communications Commission has ordered an early review of American Broadcasting Company's local station broadcast licences, after US President Donald Trump called for firing of the network's late night host Jimmy Kimmel.

FCC orders early review of ABC’s broadcast licence after Jimmy Kimmel row

The early review of broadcast licences is considered as an extraordinary move against the network whose programming has often angered the president.

"Disney's ABC is hereby directed to file license renewals for all of their licensed TV stations within 30 days - in other words, by May 28, 2026," the FCC order published Tuesday read.

The FCC review covers eight channels of the network and is related to an ongoing investigation into the network's diversity initiatives. However, the order came a day after Trump and First Lady Melania called for the firing of Kimmel for his "expectant widow" remarks on his show last week.

Trump sought to link Kimmel's remarks with the attempted storming of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday by a gunman who allegedly opened fire near the event venue.

ABC has stood by Kimmel, who hosted the show on the network on Monday night after Trump called for his removal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
us federal communications commission washington jimmy kimmel donald trump
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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