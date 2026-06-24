Federal appeals court allows Trump to expand fast-track deportations nationwide; ruling explained

In a win for the Trump administration’s immigrant deportation policy, a three- judge US federal appeals court has ruled that the government’s fast track deportation program can be applied across the country. It means that the immigration officials can now skip the mandatory full immigration court hearing in some cases and quickly move out some immigrants. The order was given by the US court of appeals for Columbia district, with the verdict being voted 2-1 by the judges in favour of the program.

Federal appeals court allows Trump to expand fast-track deportations nationwide. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst) (REUTERS)

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In August 2025, a lower court had ruled against the Trump administration’s policy, blocking the pan- US implementation. The program is centred around “expedited removal,” which authorities have used for over 30 years. Most of the immigrants qualifying for this process were detained on the US- Mexico border, hours after they crossed.

Fast-track deportation policy

The process allows immigration officers to deport certain migrants quickly without sending their cases through the regular immigration court system. Shortly after returning to office in January 2025, President Trump expanded the policy nationwide. Under the expanded policy, immigration officials can use expedited removal against non-citizens found anywhere in the United States, as noted by Reuters.

The policy applies to people who cannot prove they have continuously lived in the United States for at least two years. The Trump administration argued that Congress had already given the executive branch the authority to apply expedited removal more broadly. Immigrant advocacy group Make the Road New York challenged the policy in court and filed a lawsuit against the administration.

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The group argued that the expansion could wrongly deport people and violate migrants’ constitutional due process rights. U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb agreed with those concerns in August 2025 and blocked the expanded policy. Judge Cobb said migrants arrested anywhere in the country should have stronger legal protections before being removed.

On Tuesday, the appeals court disagreed with Judge Cobb’s ruling and sided with the Trump administration. Judge Justin Walker, who was appointed by Trump, wrote the majority opinion in the case. Judge Walker said the administration could expand expedited removal “to the maximum extent allowed by Congress”, as reported by Reuters. He also wrote that Congress had delegated decisions about who qualifies for expedited removal to the executive branch.

Appeals court decision

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Judge Walker was joined by Judge Neomi Rao, another Trump appointee. Judge Robert Wilkins, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, disagreed and issued a dissenting opinion. The majority ruling said the government does not have a legal duty to explain to migrants how they can prove they qualify to avoid expedited removal. According to the court, officials are not required to tell migrants that proof of two years of continuous residence could help them avoid fast-track deportation.

The dissenting judge, Robert Wilkins, raised concerns about wrongful deportations. Wilkins noted that the Department of Homeland Security did not dispute that some people deported through the process had actually been in the country for more than two years, as noted by New York Times. He argued that procedures designed for people caught at the border may not provide enough protection for people arrested deep inside the country.

Trump immigration victory

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Following the ruling, the Department of Homeland Security welcomed the decision. James Percival, the department’s general counsel, said the agency had previously limited expedited removal more than the law required. Percival said the appeals court’s decision “vindicated” the Trump administration’s approach to using the policy, as stated by New York Times. The ruling is a major victory for Trump’s broader immigration and mass deportation agenda. It restores one of the administration’s key tools for speeding up deportations without lengthy court proceedings.

The decision means immigration authorities can once again use the expanded expedited-removal policy across the United States while legal and political debates over immigration continue. For now, the appeals court ruling allows the Trump administration to move forward with nationwide fast-track deportations for eligible migrants who cannot prove they have been in the U.S. for at least two years.