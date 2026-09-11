Fidium Fiber outage: Internet down for users across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont

Fidium Fiber users across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont reported internet outages on Thursday. Customers said their service was down and websites and apps were not loading.

Downdetector reports

Fidium Fiber internet down. (UnSplash)

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of Fidium Fiber outages began coming in around 3:10 p.m. EDT Thursday. Most reports came from users in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

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Customers reported being unable to access the internet, with some saying they were unable to get information from Fidium Fiber’s website, app or phone support.

One user reported, "Internet down in northern Vermont. Phone support makes a few beeps and hangs up on me. Tryna figure out if it's my equipment or them."

Another added, "Southern NH is down. Website not working. App giving no info. Again. Man I never thought I’d say it but I want Xfinity back. Anyway NH law if it’s down for over 2 hours be sure to request credit on your bill."

A third user wrote, "Yup Internet down today 9-10-26 at 3 pm gone .... Bedford Manchester line....great. I also heard Keene NH was out this morning as well but is back on."

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{{^usCountry}} Another reported, "Website won’t load. WiFi completely dead. Southern Maine here." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another reported, "Website won’t load. WiFi completely dead. Southern Maine here." {{/usCountry}}

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One more customer wrote, "Phone support just disconnects, website won’t load, internet dead. It’s like someone just turned off Fidium as an entire company."

A user expressed, "I call customer service and I just get a busy signal and then it hangs up. This must be a pretty big outage. I am in Westbrook, Maine. I used to be on T-Mobile Home Internet and I changed over a few months ago to Fidium because it was faster. I am regretting that decision now. T-Mobile was never down...ever. Maybe I will go back."

The cause of the outage and a timeline for when service will be restored remain unknown.