Fidium Fiber outage: Internet down for users across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont

Fidium Fiber users across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont reported internet outages on Thursday. Customers said their service was down and websites and apps were not loading.
Downdetector reports
According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of Fidium Fiber outages began coming in around 3:10 p.m. EDT Thursday. Most reports came from users in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
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Customers reported being unable to access the internet, with some saying they were unable to get information from Fidium Fiber’s website, app or phone support.
One user reported, "Internet down in northern Vermont. Phone support makes a few beeps and hangs up on me. Tryna figure out if it's my equipment or them."
Another added, "Southern NH is down. Website not working. App giving no info. Again. Man I never thought I’d say it but I want Xfinity back. Anyway NH law if it’s down for over 2 hours be sure to request credit on your bill."
A third user wrote, "Yup Internet down today 9-10-26 at 3 pm gone .... Bedford Manchester line....great. I also heard Keene NH was out this morning as well but is back on."
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Another reported, "Website won’t load. WiFi completely dead. Southern Maine here."
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Another reported, "Website won’t load. WiFi completely dead. Southern Maine here."
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One more customer wrote, "Phone support just disconnects, website won’t load, internet dead. It’s like someone just turned off Fidium as an entire company."
A user expressed, "I call customer service and I just get a busy signal and then it hangs up. This must be a pretty big outage. I am in Westbrook, Maine. I used to be on T-Mobile Home Internet and I changed over a few months ago to Fidium because it was faster. I am regretting that decision now. T-Mobile was never down...ever. Maybe I will go back."
The cause of the outage and a timeline for when service will be restored remain unknown.
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.