Got an older iPhone model? Here's when iOS 27 with Siri AI will arrive on your device

Apple hosted the Apple Event 2026 at Apple Park last night. At the event, Apple CEO John Ternus unveiled the company's new iPhone models, which includes the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the iPhone Duo. All of these new iPhone models run Apple's latest mobile operating system, that is, iOS 27, which was announced by the former CEO, Tim Cook, at his last WWDC keynote in June this year. Along with iOS 27, Cook had also announced an updated Siri, dubbed as Siri AI. Apple has launched the new iPhone models that are powered by iOS 27. (Apple) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

At today's event, Apple confirmed that iOS 27 will arrive on older iPhone models starting September 14. The company also confirmed that Apple Intelligence will now support 16 languages includes English, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish and Vietnamese. Coming to Siri AI, Apple confirmed that it will be available in five additional languages, which includes French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish, in October this year.

Before you get the iOS 27 update on your iPhone model, check out its top features and supported devices here.

iOS 27 top features 1. Siri AI gets a major upgrade: Siri AI is the biggest update that iOS 27 brings to iPhones. Siri AI is powered by Apple Intelligence and it is designed to handle more natural, back-and-forth conversations, answer open-ended questions and help users complete tasks.

2. Siri can understand personal context: Siri AI can search across a user's photos, emails, messages and notes to find relevant information.

3. Siri can take actions across apps: Siri AI supports 3,00, 000 apps. It can now perform tasks in apps such as Messages, Music and Reminders, including creating events, notes and reminders or modifying content. It also perform tasks across supported non-Apple apps as well.

4. Dedicated Siri app: With iOS 27, Apple has also introduced a dedicated Siri app where users can access previous conversations, start new ones and pin important chats. This app is available on the iPhone's home screen.

5. Siri AI gets Camera mode and visual intelligence: The new Siri AI is also available in the Camera app and it lets users point their iPhone at an object and ask questions about what they see. Siri can use Visual Intelligence to identify objects and provide information based on the camera view.

6. AI-powered photo editing: Apple is expanding its AI photo-editing capabilities with Spatial Reframing, Extend and an upgraded Clean Up tool. Users can reframe images after taking them, expand compositions and remove larger unwanted objects.

7. Safari gets smarter: With iOS 27, Apple has added new features to its web browser, Safari. It has gained automatic tab organisation, grouping related webpages by topic. A new Notify Me feature can monitor webpages for changes such as price drops or product restocks and alert users.

8. Write with Siri: Users can also use Siri AI to generate drafts or get feedback on existing text. In Messages and Mail, Siri can also match the user's writing style, punctuation and tone.

9. New child safety controls: iOS 27 has added more parental controls, including the ability to select which apps children can use during setup, require approval before accessing new websites and strengthen Communication Safety protections.

10. New Screen Time controls: iOS 27 also brings new screen time controls to iPhones. Parents can now set daily Time Allowances for categories such as Entertainment, Games and Social Media. New Schedules can also control which apps children can access at specific times of the day.

11. More customisable Liquid Glass: iOS 27 adds a Liquid Glass personalisation slider in Settings, which allows users to adjust the appearance from ultra-clear to fully tinted. Apple has also refreshed app icons to make them sharper and more defined.

12. Passwords can be fixed automatically: The updated Passwords app can identify weak or compromised passwords and update them on the user's behalf, simplifying password security.

iOS 27 supported devices - iPhone Duo

- iPhone 18 Pro Max

- iPhone 18 Pro

- iPhone 17 Pro Max

- iPhone 17 Pro

- iPhone Air

- iPhone 17

- iPhone 17e

- iPhone 16 Pro Max

- iPhone 16 Pro

- iPhone 16 Plus

- iPhone 16

- iPhone 16e

- iPhone 15 Pro Max

- iPhone 15 Pro

- iPhone 15 Plus

- iPhone 15

- iPhone 14 Pro Max

- iPhone 14 Pro

- iPhone 14 Plus

- iPhone 14

- iPhone 13 Pro Max

- iPhone 13 Pro

- iPhone 13

- iPhone 13 mini

- iPhone 12 Pro Max

- iPhone 12 Pro

- iPhone 12

- iPhone 12 mini

- iPhone 11 Pro Max

- iPhone 11 Pro

- iPhone 11

- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)