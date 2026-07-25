Fire at Penn Station? NYC emergency alert sparks panic over possible transit disruptions

On Friday afternoon, New York City's official emergency notification system issued an alert regarding New York City Fire Department activity near Penn Station in Manhattan. The alert warned people to expect emergency personnel in the area, along with possible mass transit disruptions and cancellations.
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"FDNY Activity: Expect mass transit disruptions, cancellations & emergency personnel near Penn Station in Manhattan. Use alternate routes," NYCEM Notify NYC said in a post on X.
The alert sparked confusion and concern over the nature of the emergency.
However, authorities have so far not provided further details about the incident.
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.