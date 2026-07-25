Fire at Penn Station? NYC emergency alert sparks panic over possible transit disruptions

On Friday afternoon, New York City's official emergency notification system issued an alert regarding New York City Fire Department activity near Penn Station in Manhattan. The alert warned people to expect emergency personnel in the area, along with possible mass transit disruptions and cancellations.

New York City's official emergency notification system issued an alert regarding activity involving the New York City Fire Department. (UnSplash)

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"FDNY Activity: Expect mass transit disruptions, cancellations & emergency personnel near Penn Station in Manhattan. Use alternate routes," NYCEM Notify NYC said in a post on X.

The alert sparked confusion and concern over the nature of the emergency.

However, authorities have so far not provided further details about the incident.

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