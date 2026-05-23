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Fire, explosion at New York City shipyard injures 16, cause under investigation

No casualties were reported in the immediate aftermath of the incident, with the cause still under investigation.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 04:14 am IST
By HT News Desk
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A fire followed by an explosion at a shipyard on New York City's Staten Island injured at least 16 people, the New York Fire Department said. At least three of them sustained serious injuries.

Emergency workers had counted at least 16 people on site with injuries by 5 pm (local time).(Unsplash/ Representational)

No casualties were reported in the immediate aftermath of the incident, with the cause still under investigation, the Associated Press cited the fire department as saying.

Two workers were reported to be trapped in a confined space at the dock at about 3.30 pm (local time) on Friday. Thereafter, firefighters found a fire burning in the basement of a metal structure at the dock, AP quoted Joanne Mariano, with the fire department's press office, as saying.

The personnel were still making efforts to bring the blaze under control when a major explosion took place at the site around 50 minutes later, Mariano added.

Also Read | Staten Island fire, explosion reports: What's happening in Richmond Terrace? Details emerge

New York Attorney General Letitia James in a post on X said she was “praying” for the firefighters and “everyone injured after the explosion in Staten Island today”. “Thank you to the FDNY for their swift response and for protecting New Yorkers everyday,” she said.

 
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