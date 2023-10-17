'Fleeting feeling of self-importance', Reddit responds after teen ousted from GOP event

Quinn Mitchell, a 15-year-old budding journalist was kicked out of the New Hampshire Republicans’ First in the Nation Leadership Summit on Friday, October 13. He was accused of being a Democratic operative by a volunteer. On grounds of causing multiple disturbances at previous events, a pair of GOP officials instructed security to oust him. Mitchell has attended over a hundred campaigns across New Hampshire to date. After the news of his ousting broke, Redditors became furious over the fact that he was removed from the event merely because he asked “tough” questions.

Student Quinn Mitchell, of Walpole, N.H. asks a question to Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during a campaign event at V.F.W. Post 1631, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP)

Taking to the platform, a Reddit user said, “Republican candidates want us to think they're strong enough to stand up to terrorists and rogue state leaders, yet they are too cowardly to take questions from a teenager. As an aside, I wish more so-called journalists would ask tough questions like this young man.”

Replying to the thread, another user wrote, "If you're entire ideology can be shattered by a child asking "why?", then it was never an ideology in the first place ; but an odious, decrepit, narcissistic and fleeting feeling of self-importance. And thus Human misery continues for their is potential to be siphoned off for their maladaptive hedonism. Keep asking questions young one."

Several other users took part in the discussion and expressed their views on the situation. One user, citing his personal experiences, wrote, “I have a friend who works with an organization with the mandate of helping people leave hate groups. And they get a lot of neo-Nazi types turning up at events and filming them, asking questions, etc. And he welcomes that. Because if they're filming him answering their questions, there's a chance someone in their groups might see and hear him that wouldn't otherwise. And there's a chance that what he says might resonate, and that person will begin the journey to leaving. He's not ashamed of what he's saying, and he knows it's not bulls**t. That seems to be the difference.”

