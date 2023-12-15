Flickering lights, stalled elevators - Power outage turns New York into ‘Leave The World Behind’ scene

Power outages are scary but they are scarier after you watch ‘Leave The World Behind.’ The city that never sleeps found itself momentarily plunged into darkness due to a power outage that left New Yorkers with flickering lights and stalled elevators. The chaos ensued following a power cut at a Con Edison plant in Brooklyn, leaving the city in a state of chaos.

A "7" line train arrives at Queensboro plaza station in Queens, New York, as the Manhattan midtown skyline looms in the distance, on December 6, 2023. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP)

Witnesses reported seeing black smoke over the facility just before midnight on Thursday, marking the onset of a temporary power outage. The aftermath saw New Yorkers stuck in elevators and subway commuters facing a pause in their journeys, trapped underground for up to 20 minutes.

Reports came from multiple neighbourhoods, including Downtown Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan, the Upper East Side, and Long Island City, where traffic lights blinked. Grand Central Station experienced a halt in its operations, with all elevators and escalators coming to a standstill.

Con Edison addressed the situation, attributing the outage to a fault on a high-tension transmission line at their Brooklyn substation. The company stated, "Customers may have experienced a dip or surge in power at that time. Crews are investigating and working to make necessary repairs."

The New York City Fire Department and Police Department were deployed to manage the scenes of chaos, with Con Edison crews initiating an investigation into the power line fault.

New Yorkers took to social media to share their experiences and connect the outage to the recent Netflix film "Leave The World Behind." The movie's synopsis resonated eerily with the current events – a family vacation interrupted by strangers bearing news of a blackout, forcing both families to survive in a collapsing world.

One person wrote, "NYC power outage just happened while I was halfway through the new Netflix movie Leave the World Behind. Wife and I are freaked the f** out." “not fucking with no power outages in new york after watching leave the world behind, be so fr,” wrote another.

