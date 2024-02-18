Florida deputy saves life of 6-month-old baby trapped in car after deadly crash: Watch

A Florida deputy is being hailed for saving the life of a six-month-old baby who was trapped inside the backseat of her mother’s car. The deputy in Charlotte County came to the rescue after a motorcyclist crashed into the car on February 8, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy in Charlotte County came to the rescue after a motorcyclist crashed into the car on February 8, the sheriff’s office said (Charlotte County Sheriffs Office)

Deputy Sgt. Dave Musgrove stepped out of his vehicle and ran to the scene, the office said in a release, according to New York Post. His bodycam footage revealed how he helped a screaming child out of the car and flagged down a pedestrian to hold the child. He then saved the life of an unconscious baby who was trapped in her car seat near the deceased motorcyclist’s body.

“Is your baby OK?” Musgrove asked while trying to flee the child. “No!” the mother screamed.

According to the sheriff’s office, the baby was in a part of the car which had been badly crushed. This made it difficult to pull the car seat out, and the deputy had to seek help from bystanders. The baby was eventually removed from the car and her car seat. However, she appeared to have no pulse and seemed not to breathe.

Musgrove started CPR on the baby and called for paramedics. The baby’s mother is heard crying, “Is she alive?”

Musgrove, administering several chest compressions, said, “I just heard her breathe.” EMS arrived and the baby was taken to a hospital. She survived, thanks to Musgrove.

"The actions of Sgt. Musgrove are to be commended. His poise and calm demeanor in a scene of chaos and tragedy ultimately saved the life of a beautiful child. I want to thank the bystanders who came to his aid as well, allowing him to focus on the immediate need of the baby. This was a senseless accident that resulted in a life lost, but it would have been two lives had Dave not been there. Still, I offer my thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of the motorcyclist and I ask that you keep this mother and her children in your prayers," said Sheriff Bill Prummell in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said that both the mother and child are doing fine, according to Fox 13.