Florida GOP chairman Christian Ziegler accused of rape, DeSantis seeks his resignation amid ongoing underway

The Republican Party of Florida has suffered a setback on Thursday after its chairman, Christian Ziegler, got caught in an investigation over an alleged rape accusation. At present, the Sarasota Police Department is looking into the matter. Earlier this year, Christian Ziegler took over the position. He was regarded as the best option among Trump's allies. Derek Byrd, Ziegler's attorney confirmed the news on November 30. Republican Party of Florida chairman Christian Ziegler, left, greets former president Donald Trump at the RPOF Freedom Summit on Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. Ziegler is the subject of a rape investigation, though no charges have been filed and police are providing little information on the accusation. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)(AP)

Christian Ziegler faces rape investigation by Sarasota Police Department

According to chages levelled, for the past three years, the Florida GOP chairman and his wife, Bridget Ziegler, have reportedly been involved in a "consensual three-way sexual relationship" with the lady who has accused the political figure. Christian's legal representative has dodged questions on several occasions, but in response to a query from CBS News, the Sarasota Police Department provided a police report that had been heavily 'redacted'. The report discusses a rape and sexual assault allegation that occurred in Sarasota on October 2.

Late on Thursday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis demanded Christian Ziegler’s resignation from his role as head of the state party in response to the accusation.

In a conversation with reporters in Georgia, Ron DeSantis said "I don't see how he can continue with that investigation ongoing, given the gravity of those situations, And so I think that he should, I think he should step aside”, Stressing on the fact that they are not treating him as guilty, he further stated “He's innocent 'til proven guilty, but we just can't have a party chair that is under that type of scrutiny.”

Nikki Fried refutes rape claims leveled against Christian Ziegler

Without delving deeper into the charges, Derek Byrd delivered a brief to statement to NY Post saying “We acknowledge the reports that there is an investigation being conducted by the Sarasota Police Department regarding Mr. Ziegler,” He further added “Mr. Ziegler has been fully cooperative with every request made by the Sarasota Police Department. We are confident that once the police investigation is concluded that no charges will be filed and Mr. Ziegler will be completely exonerated.”

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried refuted all of the accusations made against him, claiming that they were made for political purposes and had a hidden agenda. She said “I applaud the accuser’s bravery in coming forward against a political figure as powerful as Christian Ziegler, and I trust that the Sarasota Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations of criminal behavior.”