P!nk takes a stand against Florida book ban - Distributes banned books concerts!

pop icon P!nk has teamed up with non-profit organization PEN America to distribute 2,000 copies of banned books at her concerts in Florida this week. The 44-year-old singer is taking a stand against the controversial book bans sweeping through the state, championing the cause of free expression. PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: P!nk performs during her Summer Carnival tour at Chase Field on October 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)

“Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools,” P!nk declared. The ban, enacted under Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has restricted access to a variety of titles, particularly those addressing themes of race, gender, and sexual orientation.

P!nk's effort aims to counteract these restrictions by partnering with PEN America, a non-profit dedicated to protecting freedom of expression. Florida has become the epicenter of book bans, with a staggering 40% of all documented bans in the U.S. occurring in the state, according to PEN America data.

The four titles P!nk will distribute at her Miami concerts include "The Family Book" by Todd Parr, "The Hill We Climb" by Amanda Gorman, "Beloved" by Toni Morrison, and a book from the "Girls Who Code" series founded by Reshma Saujani. Each of these books has faced censorship in various Florida school districts.

P!nk's initiative comes at a crucial time as book bans, particularly those surrounding race and LGBTQ+ themes, spark fierce opposition and protests. The singer participated in a livestream with author Amanda Gorman and PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel, emphasizing the importance of defending literature that challenges societal norms.

“I can’t imagine my own parents telling me what my kids can and cannot read, let alone someone else’s parents,” P!nk stated during the livestream, highlighting the personal nature of the issue for her as a mother of two avid readers.

The controversial book bans in Florida have faced pushback, with critics condemning the restrictions on literature that address essential topics like race, sexual orientation, and gender identity.