Knights of the Zodiac live-action film trailer drops with P!nk's theme song

The beloved Saint Seiya franchise is getting a new live-action adaptation with the upcoming release of Knights of the Zodiac, also known as Saint Seiya: The Beginning in Japan. With a star-studded cast, impressive directorial talent, and a promise of a six-film package, fans are eagerly anticipating the film's release. Here's everything we know so far about the new adaptation.

A glimpse at the new trailer and theme song of Knights of the Zodiac

The official website for Knights of the Zodiac recently released a new trailer featuring the film's theme song, "Courage," by pop sensation P!nk. The trailer provides a sneak peek into the world of the film, showcasing stunning visual effects, epic battles, and an impressive cast in action. Fans are already raving about the new trailer and are excited to see more.

Meet the cast of Knights of the Zodiac

The film stars Mackenyu as Seiya, the street orphan and title hero of the franchise. Madison Iseman plays Sienna, a young girl with godly powers who is pivotal to the film's story. Sean Bean plays Alman Kiddo, the founder of the Knights order, who recruits Seiya into the organization. Other notable cast members include Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco, and Mark Dacascos.

Behind the scenes of Knights of the Zodiac

The film is being directed by Tomasz Baginski, a talented animator and special effects creator known for his work on The Witcher. The stunt and fight coordinator is Andy Cheng, who has worked on blockbuster films such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken, the writers of 10 Cloverfield Lane, penned the film's script.

Toei Animation producer Yoshi Ikezawa revealed in an interview with Variety that the studio is planning six movies as a package for the live-action franchise. The studio has already begun talks about potential sequels, suggesting that Knights of the Zodiac could be the start of a long-running franchise.

With the release of the new live-action film and upcoming anime seasons, the Saint Seiya franchise continues to captivate audiences around the world. Knights of the Zodiac promises to be an exciting addition to the franchise, with an impressive cast, talented crew, and a promise of more to come. Fans of the series will surely be lining up to see this epic adventure on the big screen.