‘Florida is still red’: Byron Donalds sends message to Trump after historic governor race win

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds delivered a message to President Donald Trump after securing a historic victory in Florida’s governor’s race on Tuesday. He declared that the state remains firmly behind the Republican Party.

Republican Byron Donalds thanked President Donald Trump after defeating Democrat David Jolly, becoming Florida’s first Black governor. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (AP)

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“Mr. President, I want you to hear from Florida that we are still red,” Donalds told supporters during his victory speech in South Florida.

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Donalds, a close Trump ally, defeated Democrat David Jolly in a competitive race on Tuesday, becoming Florida’s first elected Black governor. He will succeed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is leaving office after two terms.

Deep Dive Who won the Florida governor’s race, and whom did Byron Donalds defeat? Republican Byron Donalds won the race, defeating Democrat David Jolly. Donalds will succeed Ron DeSantis as governor. Why did Byron Donalds say Florida is still a red state? Donalds’ victory reinforced the Republican Party’s hold on Florida, which has shifted from a competitive battleground to a strong Republican base. He said the state remained behind Republicans in his victory speech. What issues were central to the Florida governor’s race? The campaign focused on rising costs, including housing prices and homeowners’ insurance rates. Insurance costs were a major concern amid Florida’s exposure to hurricanes and climate-related risks.

Donalds thanked Trump for backing his campaign and said the president was among the first people to contact him after his victory. “Mr. President, I also want to tell you thank you for your support and thank you for being in my corner.”

Donalds also said that Trump was the second person who called Byron after his victory.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Check live coverage of the 2026 US Midterms here. Win strengthens GOP hold over Florida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Check live coverage of the 2026 US Midterms here. Win strengthens GOP hold over Florida {{/usCountry}}

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The race presented a test of whether Trump’s unpopularity, which has dragged down Republicans across the U.S., would extend to his backyard and endanger an office in Florida that a Democrat hasn’t won in more than 30 years.

The congressman defeated Jolly, a former Republican lawmaker who left the party and ran as a centrist Democrat. Jolly attempted to capitalise on voter concerns about rising costs, including high housing prices and homeowners’ insurance rates.

Florida has faced growing concerns over insurance costs due to repeated hurricanes and climate-related risks. The issue became a major focus during the governor’s race.

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Donalds campaigned as a continuation of Florida’s conservative direction under DeSantis. He positioned Jolly as too liberal for the state while seeking support from traditionally Democratic voting groups, including Black voters.

In his victory speech, Donalds praised DeSantis’ leadership over the past eight years and said he would continue building on his administration’s policies.

He vowed to keep Florida “the very best state in America” while maintaining the Republican agenda that has shaped the state during DeSantis’ time in office.

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Florida remains Republican stronghold

Donalds’ win comes after Florida transformed from a competitive battleground state into one of the Republican Party’s strongest bases.

DeSantis won re-election in 2022 by nearly 20 points after narrowly winning his first race in 2018. During his administration, he pushed conservative policies on education, gender issues, immigration and other cultural debates.

Donalds maintained a steady confidence throughout the campaign, balancing his support for Trump with efforts to create some distance, including minimizing references to the president on his website.