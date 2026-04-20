Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours
Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours
FGN45 VP-2NDLD LANKA
****VP Radhakrishnan concludes Sri Lanka visit, inks several agreements to deepen bilateral cooperation
Colombo: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan concluded his two-day visit to Sri Lanka on Monday during which he held talks with the island nation's top leadership as the two countries inked a number of agreements to deepen bilateral cooperation.****
FGN21 SAUDI-DOVAL
****NSA Doval discusses bilateral relations, regional situation with Saudi leaders
Riyadh: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has met Saudi Arabia's senior leaders and discussed the bilateral relations, the regional situation and other areas of mutual interests.****
FGN32 UK-INDIA-CDS
****Defence Chief General Anil Chauhan in UK for training, operations dialogue
London: The Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, is in London for talks covering the spectrum of military training, operations and defence industry partnerships between India and the UK.****
FGN44 UK-HORMUZ{{/usCountry}}
FGN44 UK-HORMUZ{{/usCountry}}
****UK calls for 'toll-free' Strait of Hormuz{{/usCountry}}
****UK calls for 'toll-free' Strait of Hormuz{{/usCountry}}
London: Britain on Monday called for a lasting settlement to ensure freedom of navigation and a toll-free Strait of Hormuz as the US-Iran ceasefire hung in the balance.****{{/usCountry}}
London: Britain on Monday called for a lasting settlement to ensure freedom of navigation and a toll-free Strait of Hormuz as the US-Iran ceasefire hung in the balance.****{{/usCountry}}
FGN3 US-IRAN-LD SHIP{{/usCountry}}
FGN3 US-IRAN-LD SHIP{{/usCountry}}
****Trump says US seized Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to pass blockade near Strait of Hormuz{{/usCountry}}
****Trump says US seized Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to pass blockade near Strait of Hormuz{{/usCountry}}
Washington: President Donald Trump said the US forcibly seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to get around a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, the first such interception since the blockade of Iranian ports began last week.****{{/usCountry}}
Washington: President Donald Trump said the US forcibly seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to get around a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, the first such interception since the blockade of Iranian ports began last week.****{{/usCountry}}
FGN20 PAK-SHARIF-LD PEZESHKIAN{{/usCountry}}
FGN20 PAK-SHARIF-LD PEZESHKIAN{{/usCountry}}
****Committed to advancing regional peace and security: Pak PM to Iranian President{{/usCountry}}
****Committed to advancing regional peace and security: Pak PM to Iranian President{{/usCountry}}
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, during his telephonic conversation with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, reaffirmed the country's "honest" and "sincere" efforts to advance regional peace and security.****{{/usCountry}}
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, during his telephonic conversation with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, reaffirmed the country's "honest" and "sincere" efforts to advance regional peace and security.****{{/usCountry}}
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.