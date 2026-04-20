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Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 05:05 pm IST
PTI |
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FGN45 VP-2NDLD LANKA

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

****VP Radhakrishnan concludes Sri Lanka visit, inks several agreements to deepen bilateral cooperation

Colombo: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan concluded his two-day visit to Sri Lanka on Monday during which he held talks with the island nation's top leadership as the two countries inked a number of agreements to deepen bilateral cooperation.****

FGN21 SAUDI-DOVAL

****NSA Doval discusses bilateral relations, regional situation with Saudi leaders

Riyadh: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has met Saudi Arabia's senior leaders and discussed the bilateral relations, the regional situation and other areas of mutual interests.****

FGN32 UK-INDIA-CDS

****Defence Chief General Anil Chauhan in UK for training, operations dialogue

London: The Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, is in London for talks covering the spectrum of military training, operations and defence industry partnerships between India and the UK.****

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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