FGN45 VP-2NDLD LANKA Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

****VP Radhakrishnan concludes Sri Lanka visit, inks several agreements to deepen bilateral cooperation

Colombo: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan concluded his two-day visit to Sri Lanka on Monday during which he held talks with the island nation's top leadership as the two countries inked a number of agreements to deepen bilateral cooperation.****

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****NSA Doval discusses bilateral relations, regional situation with Saudi leaders

Riyadh: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has met Saudi Arabia's senior leaders and discussed the bilateral relations, the regional situation and other areas of mutual interests.****

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****Defence Chief General Anil Chauhan in UK for training, operations dialogue

London: The Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, is in London for talks covering the spectrum of military training, operations and defence industry partnerships between India and the UK.****

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****UK calls for 'toll-free' Strait of Hormuz

London: Britain on Monday called for a lasting settlement to ensure freedom of navigation and a toll-free Strait of Hormuz as the US-Iran ceasefire hung in the balance.****

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****Trump says US seized Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to pass blockade near Strait of Hormuz

Washington: President Donald Trump said the US forcibly seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to get around a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, the first such interception since the blockade of Iranian ports began last week.****

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****Committed to advancing regional peace and security: Pak PM to Iranian President

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, during his telephonic conversation with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, reaffirmed the country's "honest" and "sincere" efforts to advance regional peace and security.****

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