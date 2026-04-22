FGN38 IRAN-5THLD US Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

****Trump extends ceasefire with Iran pending unified peace proposal

Washington/Islamabad: US President Donald Trump has indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran at the request of mediator Pakistan, saying the move was aimed at giving Tehran's fractured leadership time to come up with a unified proposal to end the seven-week war.****

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****Army chief Gen Dwivedi in US on official visit

Washington: India's envoy to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra hosted Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who is on an official visit to the US.****

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****EU expresses solidarity with India on Pahalgam terror attack anniversary

London: The European Union on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the people of India in commemoration of the first anniversary of the "heinous terrorist attack" in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22 last year.****

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****Israel stands together with India in fight against terrorism: Israeli FM

Jerusalem: Vowing to fight against terrorism "resolutely" in "all its form", Israel on Wednesday expressed solidarity with grieving India on the first anniversary of the dastardly Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22 last year.****

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****Nepal Home Minister Gurung resigns amid financial controversy

Kathmandu: Nepal Home Minister Sudan Gurung on Wednesday tendered his resignation after allegations relating to his financial conduct while holding the office.****

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****'Real need' for Security Council reform, will push for it: UNSG candidate Bachelet

United Nations: UN Secretary General candidate Michelle Bachelet said there is a "real need" for Security Council reform and greater representation in both permanent and non-permanent categories, vowing to push efforts towards achieving it.****

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****India questions UNSG candidate Bachelet on UNSC reforms, Global South goals

United Nations: India raised issues of UN Security Council reform and Global South development goals as it questioned former Chilean president and UN Secretary General candidate Michelle Bachelet on her plans to address them if elected to lead the global organisation.****

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